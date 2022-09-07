It’s been over between Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler for months, but the country singer hasn’t stopped keeping up with the former quarterback — and she doesn’t like what she sees.

Without naming names, Kramer appeared to call out her former flame via her “Whine Down” podcast, claiming that she helped him with his beer company Gratis and didn’t get any credit.

“When this person and I were hanging out, I named his beer company. … I named it. I have proof,” the 38-year-old One Tree Hill alum began before seemingly bringing up Cutler’s ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari. “Now, this person also got very angry that he named someone else’s business and wasn’t getting compensated. It’s not uncommon to be upset about that.”

Kramer repeated herself, putting more emphasis on “uncommon,” seemingly referring to Cavallari’s Uncommon James, which she launched during her marriage to Cutler.

“I even gave the whole, like, what it stands for, how you should promote it,” the “Whiskey” singer continued. “And then he would send me, ‘What is this design?’ I was like, ‘This design looks great.’ So then I get a call from Decker — Jesse James because I still told her. And she goes, ‘Oh, it’s out.’ And I go, ‘He did not use the name?’ Oh, and the same design! And my promo for it!”

Kramer noted that she’s not “asking for a check” but wishes she heard from the former NFL player.

“He could have at least emailed. Here’s my beef, email and say, ‘You know what? Thank you for the name. We’re going forward with it. And I appreciate it,’” she said. “That’s all I wanted. … ‘Greetings, branding genius.’”

A debate then ensued between Kramer’s friends and her podcast producer, leading her to ask, “Could I actually pursue financial compensation?”

“I have text proof between him and his partner,” Kramer claimed before admitting that she doesn’t even like beer. “I’m not going to go after money. Like, although, because again, I was in this very brief dating stint with this person. … But then my thing is, like, ‘Then why were you so upset about the other person’s business that you named?’ So it’s a little bit of hypocrisy on his side.”

Kramer appears to be referring to Cutler and Cavallari fighting over the brand in 2021 amid their divorce, which Us Weekly confirmed at the time. The Laguna Beach alum joked on a 2018 episode of her former reality show Very Cavallari: “He thinks he owns half of this company, and he does not. That is not on our non-existent prenup.”

The exes, who share Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6, announced their divorce in 2020. In June, Cutler revealed that the former couple reached a divorce settlement.

“When the settlement came through, I threw a party,” he said on his “Uncut With Jay Cutler” podcast. “I don’t recommend divorce for anybody. I’m just gonna go ahead and say that, but it worked out. It worked out for Kristin. It worked out for me, so it is what it is.”

Cutler and Kramer, meanwhile, were linked in September 2021. A source told Us that in October: “She and Jay went on a few dates, but things seemed to fizzle out between them. They’re not seeing each other anymore.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Cutler regarding Kramer’s claims about his beer company, Gratis.