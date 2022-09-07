Jana Kramer is officially dating again — and dropping cryptic updates.

When the “Whine Down” host opened up about her love life during a recent episode of the iHeart Radio podcast, she noted that she “went on a few dates” during a trip to Los Angeles.

“Is it the person I’m familiar with?” her producer asked.

Kramer then seemingly made a reference to John Mayer: “Oh, my body’s not a wonderland.”

The “Why Ya Wanna” singer and her friends erupted into laughter before Kramer moved on to talk about another date she went on with a Jewish man.

“Everyone knows I’m a Christian,” she explained. “I realized how important that is for me — for the other person to have that same quality or same beliefs for not only what I want in my life, but, like, my children.”

After worrying about being “canceled” for wanting to date someone within her religion, she continued to talk about the “really good dude” who she went out with.

“He’s Jewish. … And I have no problem with that. The only problem — not problem — but is, like, what I want for my family and my kids. Can we pray to different things and that still work in a relationship for what I want now?” she asked. “Before I wouldn’t care at all. … Not that I didn’t care at all, but like, I could never date an atheist just because that would be really tough for me.”

Kramer revealed in January that she was baptized, sharing an emotional video via Instagram from the ceremony.

“This is my battle cry,” she wrote at the time. “This is the day I stopped walking alone. The beauty is … I was never alone. He was always walking with me … I just didn’t think I deserved that. If I’m honest I didn’t know how to trust it or if I could trust it at all. Looking up to a ‘father figure’ with my past was hard to believe or have comfort in. I didn’t think he would stay. That he wouldn’t hurt me. So I pushed God away for years.”

The actress turned to church amid her messy divorce from Mike Caussin. The twosome, who share daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3, navigated several public cheating scandals before she filed for divorce in April 2021. They finalized the paperwork later that year, and she went on to date Ian Schinelli for several months. (They split in May.)

On “Whine Down,” Kramer’s friends called her out for another man she’s been going out with who is also Jewish, asking why she’s still entertaining the “other dude” if he doesn’t have the same beliefs as her.

Her pal then noted, “My beef with ‘other dude’ is not that he’s Jewish. It’s that he sucks.”

Kramer noted that he was “really good for hot girl summer” as they had a “great physical connection” but heard her friend’s claims he was boring.

“Deep, deep, deep, deep down. There’s definitely something in me that’s like, ‘I want to be the one that he chooses because he’s such a hard one to get,’” she admitted. “Like, he’s so unavailable and, like, this is [part of] my issues from, like, way back in my 20s. So there’s a little piece of me, that Jana that kind of comes up, there’s a piece that just wants to have fun and know that that’s just what it is. Like, my therapist is like, ‘When it stops being fun, you need to, like, stop.’ But there’s also the other piece of me, it’s like, ‘Well, maybe.’ Because I know that I’m the longest person he’s hung out with since his divorce.”

She subsequently declared that she was “over it” with the unnamed person.