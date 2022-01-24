Jana Kramer Finds 'Comfort' After Emotional Baptism: 'I Was Never Alone'

Starting fresh. Jana Kramer gave fans a glimpse of her baptism journey nearly one year after her split from Mike Caussin.

“This is my battle cry,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, January 23, alongside a series of photos from the event. “This is the day I stopped walking alone. The beauty is … I was never alone. He was always walking with me … I just didn’t think I deserved that. If I’m honest I didn’t know how to trust it or if I could trust it at all. Looking up to a ‘father figure’ with my past was hard to believe or have comfort in. I didn’t think he would stay. That he wouldn’t hurt me. So I pushed God away for years.”

The One Tree Hill alum, 38, noted that her perspective changed after navigating her new normal in the wake of her April 2021 split from the former NFL player, 34, with whom she shares daughter Jolie, 5, and Jace, 3.

“But last year in the brokenness and quite [sic] moments alone, I realized I wasn’t truly alone. That HE was there. That HE never left,” she continued. “God was just waiting for me to come to him. And I have … and today I made my faith public and it feels really good to know no matter what happens next on this journey of life, HE is next to me walking with me. … I hope this encourages someone to take that next step because you aren’t alone … ‘In the name of Jesus there is healing.'”

Kramer’s emotional post included photos of her sitting in a wooden water basin with tears in her eyes as she prepared to take the plunge. In another picture, she stood surrounded by friends with a sign that read, “I got baptized today!”

Earlier on Sunday, she shared a video of herself walking into the room before the big moment, which she captioned, “I don’t have the words yet … I will … but for now.”

The country singer was married to Caussin for nearly seven years before the duo called it quits. After experiencing plenty of highs and lows throughout their relationship — including the athlete’s 2016 cheating scandal and subsequent rehab stay — a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kramer’s “final straw” was when she “uncovered a recent infidelity” before officially filing for divorce.

“It was the exact pattern that’s happened numerous times [before],” the insider claimed in April 2021, noting that it was “the last time” the Friday Night Lights alum “could forgive” Caussin.

The duo frequently discussed their marital troubles on their “Whine Down” podcast, which Kramer has continued solo since the breakup. Since finalizing her divorce in July 2021, the “I Got the Boy” singer has moved on with boyfriend Ian Schinelli.

“Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart,” she wrote via Instagram earlier this month while confirming her new romance. “I don’t know what the future holds and honestly who does … Everyday [sic] I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way. … To find someone who doesn’t look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way.”

Days before making her relationship official on social media, the Holiday Fix Up star confessed on her podcast that it felt “scary” to go public with the new chapter in her life.

The couple were introduced by Shawn Johnson‘s husband, Andrew East, at a party last fall.

“We just have a lot of fun together, and he pushes me to just stretch my limits on things,” she said on “Whine Down” earlier this month. “It just feels really nice. … I was scared to post [about him] because I don’t want to be embarrassed. I don’t want the same history to repeat itself. From what I see, he’s an honest man.”