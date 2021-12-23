There’s no such thing as TMI for these celebs! Jana Kramer, Nikki Bella and more shared every juicy detail about their personal lives throughout the year.

The country singer has never shied away from telling fans about her struggles, but after she split from husband Mike Caussin in April 2021, she became more candid than ever.

“It’s still super hard. It’s still, like, I’m gonna have to deal with him for the rest of my life,” Kramer said during a June 2021 interview on the “Unzipped” podcast of where she stood with the ex-NFL player. “I wish we could just be, like, ‘All right, peace out.’ Like, ‘Great knowing you. You do you.’ [But] we have kids that essentially bind us together and there’s still so much, like, hate and hurt between us.”

The Friday Night Lights alum continued: “I’m trying my best to, like, lead with love and when he doesn’t do it and I’m, like, ‘Well, wait a minute, like, you don’t get to be mean to me. I didn’t want this.’ So it’s very hard for me not to go to that same place, but I know that he deals with his sadness in his way of more anger.”

Six months later, the “Beautiful Lies” songstress confessed that she felt wary about getting back into dating, despite having been linked to Graham Bunn, Jay Cutler and another mystery man in the wake of her divorce.

“I feel like there’s no way that someone can be honest and that it can be good,” she said on her “Whine Down” podcast in December 2021. “I’m used to just war and not being on steady ground. … For seven years, I was always waiting for the other shoe to drop. Clearly, there’s another shoe to drop and I don’t want to be fooled again.”

Bella, for her part, frequently discussed how her relationship with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev changed after becoming parents to son Matteo in August 2020, telling Us Weekly exclusively in March 2021 that things aren’t as “hot and heavy” in the bedroom as they once were.

“When you have tired sex with each other, it’s like one’s leaning onto someone too much,” the former pro wrestler said at the time. “And it’s like, ‘OK, wait. … I need something else.’ Like, I need energy. Even for me, I’ll be like, ‘Let’s see. I’ll be on bottom. It’s OK. Let’s just do missionary.’ … When you’re with a dancer and how they work, it’s bomb.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro, however, hasn’t been as forthcoming about what happens with Bella at home. “He gets really embarrassed with all that,” the “Bellas Podcast” cohost joked to Us in October 2021. “And when I talked about, like, having hemorrhoids, he’s like, ‘I can’t believe you told people about your hemorrhoids.’ And I’m like, ‘It’s real life. [That’s what] it’s like to push out a baby.'”

Brie Bella, Nikki’s twin sister, noted at the time that she hears the same concerns from her husband, Daniel Bryan.

“[He] will always just be like, ‘When is it enough info [that] you give to everyone where you feel like it’s also OK to be private?’ And I told him, ‘I was put on earth to be as open as possible. So people know it’s OK,'” Brie told Us. “That’s my purpose, to just be fully honest, authentic, raw and real so that other people can listen and be like, ‘Thank goodness I’m not alone.'”

