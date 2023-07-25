Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Real Talk

Jana Kramer Reacts to Miranda Lambert Scolding Fans for Taking Selfies: ‘That Was Kinda Rude’

By
Jana Kramer Shares Her Thoughts on Miranda Lambert Selfie Scandal 313
Jana Kramer, Miranda Lambert. Shutterstock (2)

Jana Kramer is weighing in on Miranda Lambert’s recent selfie scandal.

Lambert, 39, made headlines earlier this month when a TikTok of her scolding concertgoers for taking selfies during her show went viral. In the clip, the country singer stopped mid-song to say it was “pissing [her] off a little bit” to see “girls are worried about their selfie and not listening.”

Kramer, 39, for her part, didn’t see anything wrong with the fans’ actions. “I love when someone’s taking a selfie,” she said during the Monday, July 24, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “I’m gonna go in and [say] like, ‘cheese,’ because that’s a part of them remembering the concert and having fun and wanting me to be a part of it.”

Everything Jana Kramer Has Said About Healing and Heartbreak Since Mike Caussin Split Jana Kramer Wrote Herself a Letter From Ex Mike Caussin POV

Jana Kramer's Quotes About Life After Mike Caussin Split

Read article

The “Let It Burn” singer continued: “Even if it was just them [in the photo], I’d be like, ‘Take [as many] selfies as you want. You’re at my concert having so much fun.’ This seems like a respectful situation where they were just wanting to take a photo, and in my mind, I thought that was kinda rude.”

Kramer admitted that she once called out an audience member at a live “Whine Down” taping for watching sports on his phone but emphasized that she did it “in a funny way” to get laughs. “The only way that I can see someone calling out somebody else is if they were being inappropriate or if they were being super loud or disrupting the show for other people,” she said.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Kramer isn’t the only one who felt that Lambert’s reaction was uncalled for; one of the reprimanded fans also spoke out after the incident. “It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place,” concertgoer Adela Calin told NBC News earlier this month. “I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture.”

Calin added that she was “appalled” by Lambert’s response and noted that her group’s selfie session “took 30 seconds at most.”

Jana Kramer Shares Her Thoughts on Miranda Lambert Selfie Scandal 312 CMA Fest, Day 2, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 09 Jun 2023
Miranda Lambert Curtis/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Lambert, meanwhile, went on to praise another fan for wearing a shirt that read, ‘Shoot tequila, not selfies,’ to one of her subsequent shows.

Miranda Lambert s Ups and Downs Over the Years Blake Shelton Divorce Fan Selfie Scandal and More 306

Miranda Lambert's Ups and Downs: Blake Divorce, Fan Selfie Drama, More

Read article

“Her shirt says, ‘Shoot tequila, not selfies,’” the “Mama’s Broken Heart” musician said in a clip from the Saturday, July 22, performance of her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency. “She did it, I didn’t! … That’s badass.”

Lambert then walked to the edge of the stage to accept a mini bottle of tequila from the fan. She took a swig before offering the rest to her guitarist, Ethan Ballinger.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Related Stories