Jana Kramer is weighing in on Miranda Lambert’s recent selfie scandal.

Lambert, 39, made headlines earlier this month when a TikTok of her scolding concertgoers for taking selfies during her show went viral. In the clip, the country singer stopped mid-song to say it was “pissing [her] off a little bit” to see “girls are worried about their selfie and not listening.”

Kramer, 39, for her part, didn’t see anything wrong with the fans’ actions. “I love when someone’s taking a selfie,” she said during the Monday, July 24, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “I’m gonna go in and [say] like, ‘cheese,’ because that’s a part of them remembering the concert and having fun and wanting me to be a part of it.”

The “Let It Burn” singer continued: “Even if it was just them [in the photo], I’d be like, ‘Take [as many] selfies as you want. You’re at my concert having so much fun.’ This seems like a respectful situation where they were just wanting to take a photo, and in my mind, I thought that was kinda rude.”

Kramer admitted that she once called out an audience member at a live “Whine Down” taping for watching sports on his phone but emphasized that she did it “in a funny way” to get laughs. “The only way that I can see someone calling out somebody else is if they were being inappropriate or if they were being super loud or disrupting the show for other people,” she said.

Kramer isn’t the only one who felt that Lambert’s reaction was uncalled for; one of the reprimanded fans also spoke out after the incident. “It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place,” concertgoer Adela Calin told NBC News earlier this month. “I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture.”

Calin added that she was “appalled” by Lambert’s response and noted that her group’s selfie session “took 30 seconds at most.”

Lambert, meanwhile, went on to praise another fan for wearing a shirt that read, ‘Shoot tequila, not selfies,’ to one of her subsequent shows.

“Her shirt says, ‘Shoot tequila, not selfies,’” the “Mama’s Broken Heart” musician said in a clip from the Saturday, July 22, performance of her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency. “She did it, I didn’t! … That’s badass.”

Lambert then walked to the edge of the stage to accept a mini bottle of tequila from the fan. She took a swig before offering the rest to her guitarist, Ethan Ballinger.