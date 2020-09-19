Keeping up with Jane! Grace and Frankie star Jane Fonda took a look back at her friendship with Michael Jackson during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

When the Book Club actress, 82, was making 1981’s Golden Pond in New Hampshire, she recalled the “Smooth Criminal” singer coming and living with her for a week.

“He slept on a mattress that he pulled out on the floor of the living room,” the Barbarella star told host Andy Cohen on Thursday, September 17. “I slept in the loft upstairs.”

The Academy Award winner said she found Jackson “very touching” and a “very interesting character” when they were friends.

“I knew him pretty well. I went to his house a lot. He came over to my house a lot,” Fonda recalled, revealing they were close around the time he released “Bad” in 1987.

The My Life So Far author added: “I skinny-dipped with him, how about that? Put that in your pipe and smoke it.”

Fonda also explained that she wasn’t a big partier, when a fan on the show asked about a photo of her with the “Thriller” singer taken at Studio 54. “I didn’t like those scenes too much,” she said of the infamous club. “I only went twice, and I didn’t like it.”

Earlier in the month, the Monster-in-Law actress spoke out about another famous musician, Marvin Gaye, whom she called “a great regret” sexually during an interview with The New York Times.

The Georgia Rule star revealed that the “Let’s Get It On” crooner wanted to sleep with her, but she didn’t, because she was married to Tom Hayden at the time.

“I was meeting a lot of performers to try to do concerts for Tom and the woman who was helping me do that introduced me to Marvin Gaye,” she recalled.

Sadly, when it came to Gaye’s pickup line, he didn’t use “sexual” healing in his approach.

“I needed some but he didn’t say that, no,” Fonda quipped, revealing that she learned after his death that the Motown singer had her picture on his refrigerator.

The activist, who swore off sex after hitting 80, told Drew Barrymore this month that she is all for the Charlie’s Angels actress squeezing in an “affair or two” when she’s ready to get back in the saddle.

“I’m not closed for business,” Barrymore, who filed for divorce from Will Kopelman in 2016, told Fonda on a September episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “But I have been exactly in that mentality for the past five years, thinking I just don’t have the bandwidth, I don’t know if I’m willing to open [up,] I just can’t fit it in.”

The New York native, however, is sticking to her plan to stay single. “I’m too old, so it’s very easy to swear off getting undressed … even in candlelight,” Fonda said. “Eek!”