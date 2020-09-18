Too funny! Jane Fonda is just like Us and can’t help but admire Kim Kardashian’s impressive curves.

When appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, September 17, the 82-year-old actress recalled a time she ran into the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, at Clive Davis‘ pre-Grammys Gala in 2012.

“I was kneeling on the floor talking to Gladys Knight because Georgia is my second home and Gladys lives in Georgia,” Fonda explained. “And I turned around to get up and right in my face was this shape.”

That “shape” she was referring to was the reality star’s butt. “I thought, ‘That is the most amazing behind I have ever seen.’ And, of course, it was Kim Kardashian, and so I told her, I said, ‘I’ve just been staring at your behind, it’s beautiful.’ And she was very sweet.”

It’s not just the Skims founder’s backside that’s made headlines but also her incredibly tiny waist. Who could forget her shape-shifting Thierry Mugler Met Gala 2019 look? The skintight number put her itty-bitty cinched waist on full display. While the internet speculated if she had ribs removed to wear it, Kardashian revealed that she wore a corset from Mr. Pearl that required breathing lessons to wear.

“It’s totally about discipline, yes. It’s all about that. And practice, too, on a daily basis. It’s totally ritualistic, it’s an ancient ritual. When practiced today, one feels connected to that very ancient form of body adornment,” the corset maker told Dazed at the time. “Today, people believe it is only the domain of the female, but it was always practiced by males and females. It’s very ancient, it goes back to the Minoan culture, to Crete, and so that’s what fascinates me about it.”

But the whole thing was so restrictive that she could hardly sit down. “Okay, so Anna [Wintour], if I don’t sit down for dinner, now you know why,” she told Vogue in a video published in May 2019. “I’ll be walking around, mingling, talking, but I cannot hardly sit. I can only, like, half sit.”

