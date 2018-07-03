Paying their respects. Janet Jackson and her son, Eissa Al Mana, 18 months, attended Joe Jackson’s funeral service on Monday, July 2, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Jackson family patriarch, who died at age 89 on June 27, was laid to rest at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California, alongside his late son, Michael Jackson. An insider previously confirmed to Us Weekly that all Jackson family members have plots at the cemetery.

Janet honored her late father alongside her son with ex-husband Wisssam Al Mana, mom Katherine Jackson, and siblings LaToya, Marlon, Jermaine and Rebbie Jackson. Michael’s son Blanket was also in attendance, as was Stevie Wonder.

The funeral was followed by a memorial service at the Langham Huntington Pasadena in Los Angeles with very tight security.

Jackson family members previously paid tribute to the father of 11 following his passing.

“Being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing,” Paris Jackson wrote via a touching Instagram post hours before the Jackson 5 manager died. “Everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect and so much pride in their hearts for you. proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a jackson.”

She added: “you are the first true jackson. the legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. you are the strongest man i know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live.”

