Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard stars Jasmine Ellis Cooper and Silas Cooper are sharing their thoughts on the Bravo series not getting renewed for season 3.

When asked what the show needs in order to get resurrected, Silas exclusively told Us Weekly, “Definitely more single guys on the show.”

He continued, while chatting with Us at New York Urban League’s 58th annual Frederick Douglass Awards Dinner in New York City on Thursday, June 6, “Also more of our life in the city.”

Silas, who married Jasmine in June 2022, noted that the reality series, which focuses on a group of professionals and entrepreneurs vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard, could’ve shown more of the cast’s everyday lives.

“Being there for two weeks in this pressure cooker, it would have been nice [to] get a chance to see our day-to-day [life] in the city and how we interact, our jobs, what we’re passionate about. I think I would have loved to see more of that, like the other Summer House,” he said, referring to the OG show, which follows vacationers in the Hamptons.

Jasmine, meanwhile, said she doesn’t know why Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard wasn’t renewed for season 3.

“We’re hoping that this year we all can have a lot accomplished and then come back next year,” she said of the series, which premiered in May 2023. “I’m praying and speaking it into existence that next year we’ll be right back. It’s a pause. We’ll take it as a pause.”

Jasmine, who gave birth to the duo’s first baby, son Silas “Si” Jr., in February, added that she’d hoped to show them “letting loose more as a couple” in season 3.

“I was looking forward to seeing him and the guys just bromance it up,” she said, to which Silas chimed in, “A ‘parents can still have fun’ type of vibe.”

While Jasmine and Silas didn’t get to film Summer’s House: Martha’s Vineyard for as long as they would’ve liked, Jasmine told Us that she’s content with how season 2 wrapped up.

“I do think that I found my footing with the way the season ended. I’m very happy with how that went,” she said. “A lot of things had to be said and get out there as a group. I didn’t get all the clarity I wanted to, but I got enough.”

Jasmine had conflict with her former best friend Jordan Emanuel during season 2, which premiered in March. Jordan claimed that Jasmine’s season 1 persona was “inauthentic” and prompted the distance that grew between them during the break from seasons.

“Last summer, Jasmine didn’t seem like herself,” Jordan said on the show. “It just felt like she felt like she had to put on this act of being the perfect wife; dress cleanly in her state of perfection rather than being the light-hearted, goofy, carefree person that I knew.”

Looking back on the season 2 drama, Jasmine told Us that she wishes she got more “reasoning” from her costars.

“Not from anyone in particular. We only have so much time in a reunion,” she said. “That’s one thing that I’ve learned and I was telling Silas the other day, we only filmed for a short amount of time. So, everything is not going to get resolved.”

The season 2 beef didn’t stop Jordan from attending Jasmine’s baby shower in February — and the show’s pause isn’t going to stop the Coopers from visiting Martha’s Vineyard again this summer.

“We’ll be going for our anniversary,” Jasmine said.

“June 26th. I’m definitely still taking her,” Silas chimed in. “No cameras, just her and I and the baby. It will be our son’s first time on the island.”

With reporting by Andrew Nodell