Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce playfully trolled Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ relationship after the couple raised eyebrows over who’s the better “catch.”

During the Wednesday, January 17, episode of their “New Heights” podcast, Jason, 36, revealed that Travis, 34, is nominated for Athlete of the Year at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

“Look at the company the Big Yeti is in. Coco Gauff. LeBron James,” Jason said, while showing the list of top athletes competing for the award. When Jason saw Biles’ name, he joked, “How is Simone Biles on this … but her boyfriend isn’t?”

Travis let out a laugh, replying, “Owens?” He hinted that Owens’ play time as a safety for the Green Bay Packers might not have been enough to get him on the list. “He’s played some good ball over there, I guess,” Travis quipped.

Related: Simone Biles Through the Years: From Gymnastics GOAT to Blushing Bride Simone Biles is small in stature — just 4-foot-8 — but her reputation looms large. The Texas native started taking gymnastics classes at age 6 and and earned an invite to the junior national team camp by 14. She had several world championship gold medals before she made her Olympics debut in Rio de Janeiro […]

Jason couldn’t stop laughing, joking that it’s “so weird” that Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, would be nominated and not her spouse.

Travis also pondered, “How am I in this?” before his brother asked their listeners to vote for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. “This is pretty cool. Let’s get this thing rigged. Let’s start voting up the Big Yeti,” Jason added.

The Kelce brothers’ remarks about Biles, 26, and Owens, 28, came after Owens claimed that Biles landed him and not the other way around.

“I always say that the men are the catch,” Owens declared on a December 2023 episode of “The Pivot” podcast. “She did [pull me], though, because I was fighting it. … At the time, I was afraid to commit. I was like, ‘This is my third year [in the NFL], I’m trying … it’s kind of early,’ but, you know, it happens when you least expect it.”

Related: What Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Have Said About Their Athleticism Carmen Mandato/Getty Images As Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens dominate their respective sports, they’re also each other’s biggest cheerleaders. When the couple first connected in 2020, Owens was just at the start of his NFL career, while Biles had already earned countless gold medals at the Olympics. The football safety admitted he wasn’t familiar with […]

Owens explained that Biles messaged him on the dating app Raya in 2020. He alleged that he didn’t know much about the gymnast when they started talking. Only after Biles drove 45 minutes to Houston, where Owens lived, did they go out.

Biles was present for the podcast and laughed off her husband’s remarks. At the end of the recording, she teased that in a “few years” she will be known as “Jonathan Owens’ wife” more than he is now known as “Simone Biles’ husband.”

Many of Biles’ fans, however, were outraged by Owens’ insinuation that his career is more impressive than his wife’s. Biles is, after all, the most decorated Olympic gymnast in history.

Related: Simone Biles' Best Game Day Looks Simone Biles is the GOAT for many reasons, including her game day style. Biles has been husband Jonathan Owens’ No. 1 cheerleader ever since they started dating in 2020. “[I] had been on the [dating app Raya] for a couple days and then she pops up. I’m like, ‘Lemme see who this is,’” Owens, who […]

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2023, didn’t give into any negative comments. Instead, they fueled the fire by revealing who they think is the “better athlete” in their house.

“I think we’re good at our own sports,” Biles said during an interview on Peacock’s Back That Year Up in December 2023. “We’ve tried to pin each other against [one another] on, like, difficulty, ability and all that stuff. So, at the end of the day, gymnastics is harder — if he agrees or not.”

She confessed, “We fought over it a couple of times, and then we vowed once we got married, we wouldn’t talk about it again. But it keeps coming up every time, but he has done my workout in the gym and he can barely do it, and then I went to their NFL workout and I crushed it.”