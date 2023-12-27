Jason Kelce has seen the memes about his holiday doppelganger — and he thinks the internet got it wrong.

“There’s a tweet about me that a bunch of you might have seen. About a million of you actually,” Jason, 36, said on the Wednesday, December 27, episode of his and brother Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

Jason was referring to a side-by-side comparison of himself and Sam the Snowman from the 1964 animated holiday movie Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. While some fans see the resemblance, neither Jason nor Travis, 34, were “buying into it.” Instead, Jason countered with another character from the same movie, whom he also mirrors.

“I’ve always gotten I look like Yukon Cornelius. That’s the one that everyone’s always [says],” the Eagles center shared. “And it’s from the exact same movie so I was shocked when this picked up so much steam because I’ve always gotten that one.”

Yukon Cornelius is an Arctic prospector with a burly beard and mustache who befriends Rudolph. While Jason thinks he resembles the mountain man more, the brothers see a family resemblance to Sam the Snowman.

“I think we’re both getting major Ed Kelce vibes with the snowman,” Jason said. “That’s Ed Kelce.”

Travis was in agreement about their father “one thousand percent,” discussing the difference between Jason and the snowman was their facial hair. Travis did point out that Jason had a similar look earlier in his career.

“You had the handlebars at one point,” Travis reminded him. “They were f—king disgusting.”

Jason noted the look came about after he decided to participate in No-Shave November, but the lack of maintenance ended up making his facial hair “really bad.”

“And what’s worse is when you don’t twirl it up and it’s all sitting down,” he explained. “I would drink like a pint and you could see the mustache hairs floating in the liquid that you are drinking and I realized that it was absolutely gross.”

Travis recoiled at his brother’s revelation. “I almost just threw up,” he said. “You had real flavor savers.”

The Kelce siblings spent their holiday on the football field as their respective teams were scheduled to play. Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Las Vegas Raiders while Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants. The duo’s mom, Donna Kelce, spent the holiday with Jason and his family: wife Kylie Kelce and their three daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 10 months. Travis, for his part, was joined by Ed, girlfriend Taylor Swift and the singer’s family in Kansas City.