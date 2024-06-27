Jason Kelce has nothing but praise for brother Travis Kelce’s romance with Taylor Swift.

“We just want to be supportive of him and their relationship and everything that they’ve got going on, because it’s so wonderful right now,” Jason, 36, told reporters at a recent Eagles Autism Foundation event, per footage shared via X by CBS reporter Alicia Roberts. “He’s my brother, he’s always going to be my brother.”

Jason, who supported Swift’s Eras Tour at London’s Wembley Stadium alongside his wife, Kylie Kelce, and Travis, 34, gushed that the experience was “a lot, a lot of fun.”

“That was a blast this past weekend,” he said. “We were over in London at those concerts. And Taylor, what she has accomplished not just in that short period of time, but over the course of her career, is truly remarkable.”

When asked whether Jason’s life has changed, he replied, “Yeah, there’s no question. I mean, it has more changed Travis’ [life].”

While recalling his trip across the pond to watch the Eras Tour, Jason also gushed over Swift’s “insanely impressive” performance.

“There’s something, like, obviously Taylor’s an amazing singer-songwriter, but then to be able to go out there and be a performer at that level … dude, if I did what she did for one song, I would have to change my clothes,” Jason quipped during the Wednesday, June 26, episode of his and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast.

During their appearance at two of Swift’s three sold-out shows, Jason and Kylie, 31, were spotted trading friendship bracelets with fans while enjoying the night from inside the VIP tent.

“It was an awesome experience, obviously the Swifties make it very memorable,” Jason said. “Everyone’s so into it, they’re singing all the songs. There’s two concerts [I’ve seen] that have been like that — that one and the first time I saw Bruce Springsteen live. But it was equal kind of level of these insane fandoms that love these artists so much that they know all the songs.”

While Jason and Kylie didn’t attend Swift’s third night in London, Travis surprised fans by making an on-stage appearance during her Tortured Poets Department set. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end matched Swift’s dancers in a morning suit and top hat while he did a special jig and carried his girlfriend across the stage. He was also seen applying pretend blush on both his and Swift’s faces before she sang “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Since Travis and Swift began dating during summer 2023, the duo have shown up to support each other in their respective careers. Despite their busy schedules — Travis, with his NFL season commitments and Swift, with her record-breaking Eras Tour — the two have gotten into a groove as a couple.

“They’re in an easy era,” a source exclusively shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “They have daily FaceTimes when they’re apart and send cute texts to each other.”

The insider noted that the pair are “wildly in love,” adding, “Taylor and Travis are very confident in their relationship.”