Jason Kelce is a role model to his daughters — and one of them even shares his fondness for a particular Taylor Swift song.

After Jason, 36, revealed in July that “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” off The Tortured Poet Department, is one of his all-time favorite tracks released by Swift, 34, the retired athlete said his daughter Ellie, 3, is also a big fan.

Speaking on the Tuesday, September 3, episode of “The Pivot Podcast,” Jason detailed his daughter’s adoration. “I’ve been listening a lot to ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’ and Ellie right now, there’s a line in that … ‘I’m a real tough kid/I can handle my s—t’ and … she says, ‘I’m a real tough kid/I can handle my stuff’,” Jason told the podcast’s hosts and former NFL stars Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder. “That’s all I hear on a daily basis.”

He added, “It gets a laugh out of me every time.”

Jason, who shares daughters Ellie, Wyatt, 4, and Bennett, 18 months, with wife Kylie Kelce, said on the July 3 episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Travis Kelce that the track had “turned into his favorite song.”

His big reveal followed Swift’s live performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” during her June 23 London Eras Tour show, which featured a surprise on stage appearance by Travis, 34. (Swift and Travis have been dating since summer 2023.)

“Even before this happened, that’s a great tune,” Jason said at the time, reflecting on Travis’ Eras Tour inclusion before launching into a rendition of the track himself. “I’m so depressed I act like it’s my birthday, every day,” he sang.

Jason added that the track was a standout of Swift’s due to the lyrics’ universal appeal. “I think everybody can assimilate with, like, you’re f—king in a s—tty mood,” he said.

Jason’s loving connection to his daughters was most recently explored during the Wednesday, August 28 episode of “New Heights” when the Kelce brothers interviewed Adam Sandler. Jason couldn’t resist asking Sandler, 57, for parenting advice around appropriate screen time. (Sandler and wife, Jackie, share daughters Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15.)

“I’m a girl dad and my oldest is 4, so I got a ways to go, [but] do you have any advice and when should I — they’ve seen some of your stuff — really start exposing them to the Sandman?” Jason asked the actor.

Sandler told Jason that there was “no rush” in letting Jason’s daughters watch certain films.

“At that age, there’s no rush to get to me,” Sandler said. “I got some animated movies that I feel comfortable telling somebody, ‘Hey, maybe you can watch Hotel Transylvania or Leo or something like that?’ You’ll feel alright there.”

Jason and Kylie, 32, have not ruled out adding to their brood, with Kylie telling New York Magazine’s The Strategist in July that she is hanging onto her childrens’ hand–me-down clothing in case another child enters the fold. “We still have some packed up, just in case there ends up being a fourth,” she told the outlet.