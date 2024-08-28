Jason Kelce can’t wait to introduce his three daughters to Adam Sandler’s movies, a fact that he couldn’t resist telling the actor.

Jason, 36, and brother Travis Kelce interviewed Sandler, 57, on the Wednesday, August 28, episode of their joint “New Heights” podcast, in which Jason couldn’t resist asking for parenting tips from Sandler. (Sandler and wife Jackie, 49, share daughters Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15.)

“I’m a girl dad and] my oldest is 4, so I got a ways to go, [but] do you have any advice and when should I — they’ve seen some of your stuff — really start exposing them to the Sandman?” Jason asked.

Jason shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 18 months, with wife Kylie Kelce.

Sandler pointed out that there’s “no rush” to letting the Kelce kids watch certain films.

“At that age, there’s no rush to get to me,” Sandler quipped. “I got some animated movies that I feel comfortable telling somebody, ‘Hey, maybe you can watch Hotel Transylvania or Leo or something like that?’ You’ll feel alright there.”

However, sometimes 3-year-olds “come up to” the actor and quote lines from 1995’s Billy Madison.

“They do say, ‘Are you Billy Madison?’ I say yes and they say, ‘Why do you not look like him anymore?’” Sandler recalled. “I go, ‘Well, Billy Madison’s been f–king eating. He’s a little hungry.’”

Sandler further noted that Kelce’s daughters will eventually take an interest in the films, though Sunny and Sadie have been hesitant to see them all.

“My own kids, I don’t throw my stuff at them too quick,” he explained. “It just happens. They haven’t seen a few of the filthy ones yet, and let’s hope that they don’t need to see that.”

Sandler and his daughters, who recently shared the screen in 2023’s You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, have watched other movies together. In fact, Sandler took Sunny and Sadie to the October 2023 premiere of Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour documentary in Los Angeles.

“What a girl,” Sandler gushed. “She means so much to our house since the kids [were younger]. I think I was shooting Grown Ups or That’s My Boy in Massachusetts and we were listening to every song. It was one of the first times that you listen to every song on the record start to finish. F–king Taylor in our house, [we listened to] every tune and they knew every word. I loved listening to her in the car and I love what she had to say, every message [and] every melody.”

Jason is also a fan of Swift’s, recently attending two of her Eras Tour shows in London during her June run at Wembley Stadium. On an earlier episode of “New Heights,” Jason even admitted that he couldn’t stop crying when she gifted her “22” hat to a young fan in the audience.