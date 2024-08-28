Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Jason Kelce Asks Adam Sandler When He Should Start ‘Exposing’ Daughters to ‘The Sandman’s Movies

By
Jason Kelce Asks Adam Sandler When He Should Start Exposing Daughters to The Sandmans Movies
Jason Kelce. David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments

Jason Kelce can’t wait to introduce his three daughters to Adam Sandler’s movies, a fact that he couldn’t resist telling the actor.

Jason, 36, and brother Travis Kelce interviewed Sandler, 57, on the Wednesday, August 28, episode of their joint “New Heights” podcast, in which Jason couldn’t resist asking for parenting tips from Sandler. (Sandler and wife Jackie, 49, share daughters Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15.)

“I’m a girl dad and] my oldest is 4, so I got a ways to go, [but] do you have any advice and when should I — they’ve seen some of your stuff — really start exposing them to the Sandman?” Jason asked.

Jason shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 18 months, with wife Kylie Kelce.

Jason Kelce, Wife Kylie Have Their Hands Full With 3 Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting

Related: Everything Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Have Said About Parenting 3 Kids

Sandler pointed out that there’s “no rush” to letting the Kelce kids watch certain films.

“At that age, there’s no rush to get to me,” Sandler quipped. “I got some animated movies that I feel comfortable telling somebody, ‘Hey, maybe you can watch Hotel Transylvania or Leo or something like that?’ You’ll feel alright there.”

Jason Kelce Asks Adam Sandler When He Should Start Exposing Daughters to The Sandmans Movies
Courtesy of Kylie Kelce/Instagram

However, sometimes 3-year-olds “come up to” the actor and quote lines from 1995’s Billy Madison.

“They do say, ‘Are you Billy Madison?’ I say yes and they say, ‘Why do you not look like him anymore?’” Sandler recalled. “I go, ‘Well, Billy Madison’s been f–king eating. He’s a little hungry.’”

Sandler further noted that Kelce’s daughters will eventually take an interest in the films, though Sunny and Sadie have been hesitant to see them all.

Happy Birthday Adam Sandler Take a Look Back at His Best Movie Roles

Related: Take a Look Back at Adam Sandler's Best Movie Roles

“My own kids, I don’t throw my stuff at them too quick,” he explained. “It just happens. They haven’t seen a few of the filthy ones yet, and let’s hope that they don’t need to see that.”

beige belted peacoat amazon

Deal of the Day

Deal Alert! This Chic, Best-Selling Belted Peacoat is now 20% off! View Deal

Sandler and his daughters, who recently shared the screen in 2023’s You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, have watched other movies together. In fact, Sandler took Sunny and Sadie to the October 2023 premiere of Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour documentary in Los Angeles.

Jason Kelce Asks Adam Sandler When He Should Start Exposing Daughters to The Sandmans Movies
Universal/Getty Images

“What a girl,” Sandler gushed. “She means so much to our house since the kids [were younger]. I think I was shooting Grown Ups or That’s My Boy in Massachusetts and we were listening to every song. It was one of the first times that you listen to every song on the record start to finish. F–king Taylor in our house, [we listened to] every tune and they knew every word. I loved listening to her in the car and I love what she had to say, every message [and] every melody.”

Jason is also a fan of Swift’s, recently attending two of her Eras Tour shows in London during her June run at Wembley Stadium. On an earlier episode of “New Heights,” Jason even admitted that he couldn’t stop crying when she gifted her “22” hat to a young fan in the audience.

In this article

Adam Sandler Underwent Hip Surgery

Adam Sandler
Jason Kelce Smiles Directly at Camera wearing Black T-Shirt that Reads "Football Is A Family Story." in green font

Jason Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.