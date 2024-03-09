Jason Kelce seems to have his next job lined up after retiring from the NFL, according to former teammate Beau Allen.

“Needed a ride to @Philly_Show, thankfully this jobless bum could drop me off #uberdriver,” Allen, 32, wrote via X on Saturday, March 9, sharing a selfie with Kelce, 36.

Allen, a former Philadelphia Eagles defenseman before his own retirement in 2022, wore a dark denim jacket and a coordinating baseball cap as he sat in the passenger side of a car’s front row. Kelce, meanwhile, was all smiles from the driver’s seat.

The X account for Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast cosigned the new gig. “Don’t forget 5 stars for good service,” a Saturday reply read.

Kelce retired from professional football after 13 seasons in the league earlier this week.

“Thirteen years in Philadelphia and I look back at a career full of ups and downs,” he tearfully said during a Monday, March 4, press conference. “So, this all brings us here to today. Where I announce that I am retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. And today I must admit, I am officially overrated. Vastly overrated.”

Kelce continued, “It took a lot of hardwork and determination getting here. I have been the underdog my entire career, and I mean this when I say it, I wish I still was. Few things give me such joy as proving someone wrong.”

Kelce played center for the Eagles throughout his entire NFL career.

“It has always been a goal of mine to play my whole career in one city. I couldn’t have dreamt a better one and a better fit if I tried,” he added during the announcement. “I don’t know what’s next, but I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities that await, and I know that I carry with me the lessons for my time here and that forever we shall all share the bond of being Philadelphians.”

As Jason said his tearful goodbye to the Eagles, parents Donna and Ed Kelce, wife Kylie Kelce and brother Travis Kelce sat in the front row.

“You’ve always been a step ahead of me in this game … it’s always been like I’ve had that flotation device right there and to have you out of it, it feels empty,” Travis, 34, later told his older brother during the Wednesday, March 6, episode of their podcast. “And it feels like it’s complete. It was a success. It was a fun ass journey to watch. I just appreciate you showing me the way and bringing us all along the journey with you.”