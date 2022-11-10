A tradition everyone’s here for! Jason Momoa stripped down to a traditional Hawaiian garment that showed off his bare butt — much to fans’ excitement.

The Aquaman star, 43, performed the strip tease on the Wednesday, November 9, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! while explaining the reason he had been wearing the butt-baring undergarment during a deep-sea fishing Instagram Story video that immediately went viral.

“That’s a traditional malo, that’s what the Hawaiians wear,” the Honolulu native told the late-night host, 54, of the ensemble, explaining that it’s for his upcoming AppleTV+ drama series, Chief of War (which takes place in “1780s, 1790s Hawaii,” he noted). As for the reason he decided to wear it while fishing off a boat? Momoa was “getting ready for the role, tanning my white ass,” he joked.

The ensemble is so comfortable, the DC star shared, “I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore.” While Momoa does have some limits, like not wearing the piece of fabric at the supermarket or the movie theater — “No, Jimmy, I don’t want to catch something,” he quipped — he couldn’t help but wear it under his clothes during his appearance on the late-night show.

Though Momoa first walked on stage in a mauve, suede coat fitted with numerous pins and two gold epaulettes on each shoulder, he soon showed off what he had on underneath. After teasing the audience by removing the ornate jacket, the actor flaunted his royal purple silk set before taking off his shirt and pants to reveal the Hawaiian malo — which didn’t leave much to the imagination.

Momoa gave the screaming crowd a 360-degree look at the ensemble, showing off his abs, muscles — and his derriere.

In April 2019, the Justice League star gave Men’s Health a rundown of his fitness routine, explaining that for him, “It’s very hard sometimes to just work out. It’s monotonous and you can get stuck in a rut.” Instead, he revealed, “I do a lot more boxing, surfing, climbing – I do the things I love to do when I’m not training for a role. When I have to change my body type, then we just switch it up. Doing a lot more weights for size; a lot more cardio for definition.”

At the time, Men’s Health clocked the Game of Thrones alum as 6’4” and roughly 238 pounds with an impressive 50-inch chest and 19-inch biceps.

Since then, Momoa — who split from longtime love Lisa Bonet in January — underwent hernia surgery. Since his recovery from the procedure, which took place earlier this year, “[I’m] trying to keep that dad bod going for a little bit longer,” he joked with James Corden in August, noting, “Buddy, I don’t want to do any more sit-ups.”