Jason Momoa Reacts to Lenny Kravitz's PDA Pic With Lisa Bonet

Still a family! Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz showed mutual ex Lisa Bonet plenty of love as she celebrated her 55th birthday.

The “Are You Gonna Go My Way” rocker, 58, uploaded a black-and-white photo of himself kissing his ex-wife on the cheek via Instagram on Wednesday, November 16. “Happy birthday mama,” he wrote alongside the sweet pic, which also featured daughter Zoë Kravitz.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot Momoa, 43, in the comments section. “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” the Aquaman actor added, to which Lenny replied with a red heart and a raised fist emoji.

The “American Woman” artist was married to Bonet from 1987 to 1993, but the former couple have remained close through the years. “There’s no explanation for it,” he told Entertainment Tonight in October 2020 of their tight-knit bond. “We experienced a very deep love that still carries on to this day, just in a different way. … We created such an exceptional human being. I’m so proud to be Zoë’s dad and that God saw it fit for us to all experience each other. It’s been the most beautiful gift.”

The Cosby Show alum moved on with Momoa in 2005, and the twosome exchanged vows 12 years later. They share daughter Lola, 15, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13. After four years of marriage, the duo announced in January that they were going their separate ways.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” they shared in a joint Instagram statement. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the High Fidelity actress and the Game of Thrones alum were simply too “different” to make their relationship work. “Jason wanted to travel and adventure much more,” the insider explained. “Lisa, she would rather read, write poetry and cook at home.”

Despite their breakup, the Hawaii native has asserted that he and Bonet are on good terms. “It’s still family, you know?” he told ET while celebrating the premiere of Zoë’s The Batman in March, adding that he was “representing” his brood in Bonet’s absence.

Before his split from the Emmy nominee, Momoa was candid about his unique friendship with Lenny — and vice versa. “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” the musician told Men’s Health in November 2020. “As far as Jason and I? Literally, the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'”