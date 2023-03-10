Getting cheeky with it! Jason Momoa bared it all by showing off his backside in a Hawaiian malo while promoting his clothing brand, So iLL.

The Dune star, 43, had his butt on full display while rocking the traditional cloth via an Instagram video on Thursday, March 9. The actor donned a lavender T-shirt and matching flip-flops with the barely-there garment, sharing details about his new threads before turning away from the camera to give fans a look at his posterior.

“Tees to match the shoes,” he captioned the clip. “Unity Purple and Yaya Lavender Nakoa Tees + Kanakas are LIVE. Packaged and shipped plastic free.”

On the way back to his trailer, Momoa could be heard saying, “It looks good!”

This isn’t the first time the Justice League star has stripped down to the traditional malo to share a peak at his toned physique. In November 2022, the Honolulu native performed a strip tease during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while explaining that wore the butt-baring ensemble during a deep-sea fishing Instagram Story that went viral.

“That’s a traditional malo, that’s what the Hawaiians wear,” the Aquaman star told Kimmel, 54, of the clothing item, revealing that his character on his upcoming AppleTV+ series, Chiefs of War, donned a similar getup. When asked why he wore the malo while fishing off a boat, Momoa joked he was “getting ready for the role, tanning my white ass … I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore.”

The dad of three said he did set some limits — not wearing the piece of fabric while shopping or at the movie theater — he couldn’t help but wear it under his clothes during his appearance on the late-night talk show.

After Momoa got cheeky on national TV, longtime pal Lenny Kravitz followed in his friend’s footsteps two months later. The guitarist, 58, posted an NSFW photo via Instagram that featured him sans clothing while wading in a body of water.

“New Birth,” the musician captioned the January 2022 snap.

The “American Woman” crooner was married to Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares daughter Zoë Kravitz, from 1987 to 1993. The Cosby Show alum, 55, then moved on with Momoa in 2005. The pair — who are proud parents to daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf — tied the knot in 2017, but split after five years of marriage.

Over the years, the trio have developed a close bond, with Lenny telling Men’s Health in November 2022 that the blended brood are true “Ohana.”

“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” he told the outlet. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection.”

The two men even sport matching rings to honor their bond after Momoa gifted Lenny one in December 2018.

“I’m a huge fan of the artists I meet on Instagram love spreading the aloha. I got @lennykravitz a present made by @leroyswoodentattoos amazing bone skull ring,” Momoma wrote via Instagram at the time while showing off the band. “Mahalo lenny for coming to support me on @nbcsnl aloha j.”