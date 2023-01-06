Suns out, buns out! Lenny Kravitz took to social media to bare it all while ringing in the new year — and channeled pal Jason Momoa in a cheeky NSFW photo.

“New Birth,” Kravitz, 58, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 5, alongside an image of himself sans clothing while wading in a body of water.

The “Fly Away” musician is seemingly enjoying a getaway somewhere tropical. On December 25, Kravitz posted a similar — but clothed — picture of himself leaning up against a palm tree with his eyes closed. “Sweet surrender …Thank you God. Merry Christmas,” he captioned the serene snap.

The Grammy winner’s desire to go nude comes two months after BFF Momoa, 43, accidentally bared his butt while fishing with friends. In a video posted to his Instagram Story in October 2022, the Game of Thrones alum — who was clad in nothing but a piece of cloth covering everything below his waist — was reeling in fish when a strong breeze blew in and exposed his behind on camera.

One month later, the DC star performed a striptease during a November 2022 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live while explaining the reason he had been wearing the barely-there undergarment on a deep-sea fishing expedition.

“That’s a traditional malo, that’s what the Hawaiians wear,” the Honolulu native told the late-night host, 54, of the ensemble, explaining that it’s for his upcoming AppleTV+ drama series, Chief of War, which takes place in “1780s, 1790s Hawaii.” As for the reason he decided to wear it while fishing off a boat, Momoa joked that he was “getting ready for the role, tanning my white ass,” adding that the ensemble is so comfortable, “I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore.”

Though Momoa initially walked on stage in a suede coat, he soon proceeded to show off what he had on underneath, removing his jacket and a royal purple silk set to reveal the Hawaiian malo — which didn’t leave much to the imagination.

While Kravitz didn’t get quite as cheeky as his pal on Thursday, he and the Dune actor have developed a close bond over the years.

The “American Woman” crooner was married to ex Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares daughter Zoë Kravitz, from 1987 to 1993. The Cosby Show alum, 55, then moved on with Momoa in 2005. The pair — who are proud parents to daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf — tied the knot in 2017, but split after five years of marriage.

Despite Bonet calling it quits with both men, the trio have remained close, with the guitarist telling Men’s Health in November 2022 that the blended brood are true “ohana.”

“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” he told the outlet. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection.”

To celebrate their close-knit dynamic, Momoa and Lenny even sport a pair of matching rings.

“I’m a huge fan of the artists I meet on Instagram love spreading the aloha. I got @lennykravitz a present made by @leroyswoodentattoos amazing bone skull ring,” the Justice League star wrote via Instagram in December 2018, showing off the band. “Mahalo lenny for coming to support me on @nbcsnl aloha j.”

As for the “I Belong to You” crooner’s relationship with the Big Little Lies alum, Lenny told Entertainment Tonight in October 2020 that there is “no explanation” for how they are able to remain such amicable coparents.

“We experienced a very deep love that still carries on to this day, just in a different way,” he shared. “My life with Lisa helped to open the portal that I needed opened.”