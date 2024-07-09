It would seem that Jason Tartick and girlfriend Kat Stickler have a similar dynamic to his fellow Bachelor Nation alums Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson, but not in the way you might think.

Tartick, 35, and Stickler, 29, took to Instagram on Sunday, July 7, to poke fun at a recent TikTok video of Graziadei, also 29, and Anderson, 26.

“POV: I’m Kelsey and she’s Joey,” Tartick wrote alongside the video, which showed Stickler and himself lip syncing to Graziadei and Anderson’s audio.

“Are you wearing those shoes?” Tartick mouthed while motioning to the white sneakers that Stickler had paired with a long dress.

Related: The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson’s Relationship Timeline Disney/John Fleenor Joey Graziadei handed out his coveted final rose to Kelsey Anderson on The Bachelor season 28. While their relationship seemed steady throughout the show, which premiered in January 2024, it hit a slight speed bump during fantasy suite week when Kelsey left an ominous note card that read, “We need to talk.” The […]

“That’s what you’re gonna wear? For dinner? You see what I’m wearing?” he continued as Stickler acted out Graziadei’s incredulous reaction.

“Imagine if I said that to you?” Stickler mouthed. “So, I have to change?”

In the original video, which was posted earlier this week, Anderson trolled Graziadei for wearing Birkenstocks for a dinner date.

“Let’s put some different shoes on,” she teased. “You can’t wear flip-flops to a nice dinner.”

“It’s not flip-flops, it’s Birkenstocks,” Graziadei retorted.

Anderson chalked up Graziadei’s questionable fashion choices to the fact that he lived in Hawaii before moving in with her in New Orleans.

Related: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong Some Bachelor Nation couples hit different. The Bachelor franchise has been matchmaking since 2002. Back in 2003, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter became the first Bachelor Nation couple to walk down the aisle. The twosome, who met while filming the first season of The Bachelorette, celebrated 19 years of marriage in December 2022. Thank You! […]

“Joey, you aren’t in Hawai’i anymore. Pls cage the dogs for dinner,” she captioned the TikTok clip. “PS I love you.”

Tartick, meanwhile, also added a sweet message after poking fun at Stickler’s shoes.

“PS you look beautiful ❤️,” he captioned his and Stickler’s video.

Tartick and Stickler confirmed their romance via Instagram in June after months of dating speculation. They met when Stickler appeared on Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast in April. On Monday, July 9, Tartick borrowed something that Travis Kelce said about girlfriend Taylor Swift to express how he feels about Stickler.

“Read this quote Travis Kelce said and I absolutely loved the message he was sharing. ‘You want to keep things private, but at the same time I’m not here to hide anything. That’s my girl. That’s my lady. I’m proud of that,’” Tartick wrote via his Instagram Story alongside a photo of himself and Stickler.

Related: Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick: The Way They Were Things got hotter in Bachelor Nation when Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick kickstarted their headline-making relationship in January 2019. The Dew Edit designer and the former banker met during an interview on Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast. They confirmed they were dating just two months after the former Bachelorette and her ex-fiancé, Shawn Booth, called […]

The twosome’s hard launch came less than one year after Tartick and fellow Bachelor Nation alum Kaitlyn Bristowe called off their engagement after four years together.

Anderson and Graziadei, for their part, got engaged during the Bachelor season 28 finale, which aired in March. They currently live in a four bedroom New Orleans home with two of Anderson’s friends.

“I’m on a, like, comedy sketch right now. I feel like I’m full-on in a New Girl situation,” Graziadei joked while discussing the living arrangement during an appearance on Tartick’s podcast last month. “There’s three girls and one Joey.”