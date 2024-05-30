Jax Taylor seemingly addressed spending time with model Paige Woolen amid his separation from Brittany Cartwright.

“I am not dating anyone and I wish you all knew the full story of this situation,” Taylor, 44, wrote via X on Thursday, May 30. “Its not what you think. 😔.”

Taylor was spotted having lunch with Woolen, 32, in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 25. The duo reportedly spent three hours together at the Granville Café.

One day earlier, Cartwright, 35, shared an update on her relationship with Taylor, divulging on her “When Reality Hits” podcast that she could not “even be in the same room with him very long” as their dynamic continued to be “very up and down.”

The day after Taylor and Woolen’s outing, Cartwright reposted a video via her Instagram Story that was titled “Watching The Valley With Someone Who Is Shocked by Jax Taylor,” in which a woman appeared to be horrified by Taylor’s actions on the Bravo series. “Thank you, & just imagine what I’ve been through behind closed doors,” Cartwright wrote alongside the clip.

Taylor and Cartwright tied the knot in June 2019 and share 3-year-old son Cruz. She confirmed their separation in February.

“So many of you guys have been asking about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it is important to be real and honest with you guys because we have shared so much of our life with you guys,” Cartwright explained on her podcast at the time. “I don’t want it to seem like I am lying or anything like that. So I think it is important for me to say this.”

She revealed that they are “taking time apart” as she “made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

“I am taking things one day at a time,” Cartwright added. “I don’t know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz. I love you guys, and pray for us. Everything will be just fine.”

In April, Taylor expressed his hopes for a reconciliation in the near future, telling Entertainment Tonight that he and Cartwright were still “trying to figure things out” while he was “working on” himself.

“The separation has definitely been good for me, but I do miss her. I miss her a lot. So, I don’t know, we’ll see if she’ll take me back,” he said, insisting that the separation was caused by “a communication thing” rather than infidelity.

Earlier that month, Cartwright exclusively told Us Weekly that it was “disappointing” that Taylor had not stepped up during their time apart.

“Things are in his hands if he’s going to fix some things in our relationship, so we will see,” she said in April. “I’ve forgiven Jax for things that I shouldn’t have over the years. I stood by him no matter what. But after nine years, that can wear on you.”