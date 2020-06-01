Jay Cutler Finds Solace in Montana Amid Kristin Cavallari Divorce

Taking time away. Jay Cutler traveled to Montana amid his divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Kristin Cavallari.

“Well done MT. Until next time,” the 37-year-old retired NFL player wrote alongside a series of scenic shots from his recent getaway via Instagram.

Cutler and Cavallari, 33, called it quits in April after seven years of marriage. The twosome, who share sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4, were together for nearly a decade.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the duo said in a joint statement at the time. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”

While Cutler and Cavallari came to a 50/50 custody agreement in May, the exes aren’t on the best terms, according to sources.

“They are communicating through their attorneys,” one source told Us on May 27. “There is currently zero chance of reconciliation.”

According to a second insider, the “issues” between the former quarterback and the reality TV personality “had been brewing for a while” before they decided to split.

“Kristin and Jay’s split was not surprising at all to their friends,” the insider told Us. “Their relationship always had its ups and downs.”

While the second source added that Cavallari and her inner circle always thought Cutler “had a shady side to him,” a third insider told Us that the Very Cavallari star hit her “breaking point” when he was unpleasant behind-the-scenes of her E! series.

“There have been instances while filming where he would be mean to her, embarrass her, make her feel bad or storm off. He was never pleasant to the crew or others filming,” the source said. “She felt like it was time. They had been trying to make it work and she certainly had been. They had been to counseling.”

Cavallari announced last month that Very Cavallari would not return for season 4, but she returned to work at Uncommon James on May 26.