On the mend — again. Jay Leno was involved in a scary motorcycle accident shortly after being hospitalized for severe burns.

The comedian, 72, revealed in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal published on Thursday, January 26, that he “got knocked off” of his motorbike earlier this month. “I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps,” Leno said. “But I’m OK!”

The accident took place on January 17 when the former Tonight Show host was working on a vintage 1940 Indian motorcycle. While testing out the vehicle, he noticed the smell of gas.

“So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” Leno explained. “So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out.”

The New York native is gearing up to take the Encore Theater stage at Wynn Las Vegas in March. He told the local outlet that he kept his recent injuries under the radar due to overwhelming attention in the wake of his November 2022 hospitalization.

Leno suffered severe burns on his face and body while working on a 1907 White Steam Car in his Los Angeles garage last fall. After a gasoline fire erupted, the Emmy winner was brought to Grossman Burn Center for treatment. During his 10-day hospital stay, Leno underwent a skin grafting procedure and several other surgeries.

“Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday,” read a statement from the burn center when Leno was released later that month.

The Jay Leno’s Garage host told Today amid his recovery that he “got a face full of gas” due to a clogged fuel line. “When you look like me, you don’t really worry about what you look like,” he teased in December 2022. “Look, if I’m George Clooney, it’s going to be a huge problem. But they said it would be alright so, you know my attitude is I trust people who are the best to do what they do.”

Days after returning home from the hospital, Leno performed a sold-out show at the Comedy & Magic Club in California. “Never thought of myself as a roast comic,” he quipped during the set. “We got two shows tonight, regular and extra crispy.”

Leno maintained a positive attitude as he recovered, as did his physician, Dr. Peter Grossman. “I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” the medical expert said in November 2022.