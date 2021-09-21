Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Former St. Bart’s Rental Hits the Market for $80 Million

One of St. Bart’s largest mansions that boasts two theaters and a nightclub —and was once rented by Jay-Z and Beyoncé — has hit the market for $80 million.

The private Caribbean island has long been a designer destination for the world’s rich and famous since the 1950s when Hollywood heavyweights like Howard Hughes and Greta Garbo were drawn to its relaxed spirit and casual elegance. Today, celebrities including Sofia Richie, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Gwyneth Paltrow have been spotted frolicking on the white sand beaches. And the billionaire’s paradise is most known for its impressive villas and estates — like the newly-listed Villa Neo.

Sources tell Us Weekly that Beyoncé, 40, and Jay-Z, 51, once rented the $80 million home. Adding to its royal status, it’s owned by British nobility. According to reports, Scottish socialite Baroness Michelle Mone, a member of U.K.’s House of Lords, and her billionaire husband, Doug Barrowman, own the pricey property. And they’re selling because they prefer living on the water courtesy of their yacht.

Villa Neo is one of the largest villas on the French-speaking island, spanning 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and coming in at 17,000 square feet. Perched on a private hillside with picturesque views of Saint-Jean bay, Villa Neo was designed with premium finishes and luxurious amenities. Every over-the-top detail was considered, from the elevator that spans all floors, to the advanced technology that controls the 24-camera security system — ideal for those celebs seeking the ultimate privacy.

The mansion also boasts rock walls with cascading waterfalls, a conservatory courtyard lined with bamboo and palm trees, a floating glass staircase that doubles as an art sculpture and floor-to-ceiling windows framing the panoramic ocean views. Other luxe details include two theaters, a spa, a gym complete with Technogym equipment and a state-of-the-art nightclub.

“Villa Neo is a case study in quality, craftsmanship and luxury. It is undoubtedly the crown jewel of St. Barts.” said listing agent Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers International. “The ocean views are breathtaking. Villa Neo is one of the most spectacular properties I’ve seen.”

He concluded, “Villa Neo presents a truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire a landmark unicorn property that can provide an unparalleled life of luxury.”