She’s over it! Jazz Jennings “barely follows” Derick Dillard, who has criticized her on social media multiple times, and says he is “irrelevant” to her.

“Honestly, I don’t give Derrick any of my attention. I don’t even read the tweets that he sends out anymore because I just don’t care. You know? He can say whatever. I think he’s doing it for attention,” Jennings told Us Weekly exclusively at LC’s 2nd Annual GIVE A LITTLE Awards in New York City on Thursday, September 20.

She added: ”Honestly if someone has a negative opinion then I don’t really read or listen to them. Like COMMA why spread negativity? I listen to the people that are supportive who are saying great things —telling me that my message is meaningful and that I should continue telling my story. “

After Jazz underwent gender confirmation surgery in June, Dillard, who is married to Counting On’s Jill Duggar, slammed the 17-year-old on Twitter.

“This kind of thinking should not be encouraged by media,” the 29-year-old tweeted in response to the news of Jennings’ operation. “A system that allows this kind of child abuse is clearly broken.”

Back in August 2017, Dillard also attacked the I Am Jazz star, calling her show an “oxymoron” and “a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality.”

“‘Transgender’ is a myth,” he tweeted at the time. “Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

After Dillard’s tweets made headlines, the network told Us Weekly that “Derick Dillard’s personal statement does not represent the views of TLC.” Dillard is also not featured on Counting On anymore.

Jazz, meanwhile, teased how her surgery will play out on the season 5 of her TLC series.

“Yeah so the surgery, it’s finally come. I feel like everything has kind of been leading up to this point and so many people are so curious about how it went and all I can say is it’s definitely been a journey,” she told Us on Thursday. “There are some ups and downs but now I’m doing great but honestly, I’m just so happy to be in the body that I’ve always wanted. I feel like I finally have mental, physical alignment and just overall I feel so much more confident in who I am.”

I Am Jazz returns to TLC in 2019.

With reporting by Alexandra Strausman

