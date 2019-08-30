



Getting back to his roots? After Hannah Brown called off her engagement with Jed Wyatt, the musician is returning to his stomping grounds at Music City Male Revue — a male burlesque club in Nashville.

“Our Labor Day Weekend show just got even hotter and no we are not talking about the weather forecast,” the Tennessee-based club teased via Instagram on Wednesday, August 28. “Kick off your bachelorette weekend this Saturday at 4 PM with us and our very special guest @jedwyatt.”

In Music City Male Revue’s post, they shared a pic of the Bachelorette alum in a dark blue button-down shirt and blue jeans as he slightly flashed his upper chest.

According to the venue’s website, Music City Male Revue puts on “PG” hourlong shows. The burlesque joint’s website also noted that visitors will “enjoy a fully choreographed entertainment experience with slamming music,” adding that it’s a place where a bride can bring their “soon-to-be-mother-in-law and not have to worry.”

Music City Male Revue’s hired dancers are considered to be “performers, not strippers.”

Wyatt, 25, worked at the Nashville club briefly in 2018. Though he appeared in a few commercials and was striving to become a prominent musician, the Belmont University graduate gained recognition upon vying for Brown’s heart on The Bachelorette.

Brown, 24, chose the season 15 contender in the show’s two-part finale. However, the former pageant queen ended their relationship after learning about Wyatt having a girlfriend, fellow singer Haley Stevens, waiting for him back home.

During his appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Wyatt maintained that he was “not in an exclusive relationship” with Stevens.

“If you really do love someone, no matter how promising they’ve made it seem, if they’re going on a dating show, regardless of why they’re going on a dating show, why would you stay with them? If I was in a relationship, I would not have gone onto a dating show,” he said on August 2. “That’s just me. I’m not a cheater. And with my time with Haley, I did hang out with other people. I did date other people. I slept with other people.”

