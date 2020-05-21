Adding his two cents. Jed Wyatt seemingly reacted to the controversy surrounding ex Hannah Brown‘s recent use of the N-word.

On Wednesday, May 20, Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson shared a heartfelt message about the power of using one’s platform for good. “I can’t pretend to know what’s in anyone else’s heart,” Johnson, 32, wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of himself on Instagram. “Words are powerful. We are responsible for our words – the ones we use in error and the ones we choose carefully to build a path forward.”

The Air Force vet, who starred alongside Wyatt and Brown, both 25, on season 15 of the ABC reality dating series, reflected on his own path to prominence and how he strives to be a positive role model for the black community.

“I don’t believe it is the responsibility of black men or women in this country to continue bearing the emotional and intellectual burden of explaining our cultural hurts as we also try to heal from them,” he wrote. “But, I do believe we can lift our society through open dialogue, thoughtful action and storytelling that hopefully bridges cultures and generations.”

Johnson’s thoughtful note was met with a large round of applause from other members of Bachelor Nation, including Ashley Iaconetti and Clay Harbor. Wyatt’s response was subtle — but eagle-eyed reality TV fans were quick to notice he had reacted to his ex-fiancée’s scandal.

“Amen,” the Nashville native added in the comments.

Brown sparked a lengthy discussion amid Bachelor Nation and its fanbase after she was caught saying the N-word during an Instagram Live on Saturday, May 16. The Dancing With the Stars winner was singing along to DaBaby‘s “Rockstar” when she was called out for using the derogatory word, which appears in the song’s lyrics.

“I really don’t think I said that word, I don’t think I said that word, but now I’m like, ‘Oh God,'” the Alabama native said during the livestream. “I’d never use that word. I’ve never called anybody that. We don’t say that word. … And even if I did accidentally say it, I’m very sorry, I was singing a song and not even thinking.”

A source later explained to Us Weekly that the Bachelor alum was “really embarrassed and ashamed” by the incident.

“She did not intentionally say the N-word, but she understands that she was completely in the wrong and also understands why people are upset with her,” the insider added. “She sees this as a major lesson and is truly sorry.”