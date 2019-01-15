Out in the open. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez enjoyed a very public dinner together in April 2018, months before news broke of their affair.

In a photo obtained by Page Six, the 55-year-old Amazon CEO and the former TV host, 49, are smiling at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seattle, which is just a few miles from Jeff’s home in Medina. Jeff and now-estranged wife MacKenzie Bezos, who are parents of four children, have three properties in the Washington state suburb.

Sánchez and now-estranged husband Patrick Whitesell, who share a son and a daughter, also own a home in Seattle.

Jeff and MacKenzie, 48, announced their split on Wednesday, January 9. Hours later, the National Enquirer revealed the businessman has been having an affair with Sánchez.

A source told Us Weekly on January 11 that Jeff and Sánchez are “serious about each other.”

“This wasn’t a one-off fling,” the source said. “This is a relationship that’s been going on for months.”

A second source noted that Sánchez’s marriage to Whitesell, 53, “hasn’t been truly solid for a while.”

“In the past year or two, it has gotten worse and they’ve been up and down,” the source said. “Patrick is so committed to his work and Lauren hasn’t seemed committed to their relationship.”

Us previously confirmed Sánchez and Whitesell have hired celebrity attorney Laura Wasser to mediate their divorce.

