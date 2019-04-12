Cue the collective “Awws!” Jeffrey Dean Morgan is shouting his love for wife Hilarie Burton from the rooftops.

The Walking Dead star, 52, gushed over his spouse of five years on Twitter on Friday, April 12, just to make her smile.

“I LOVE @HilarieBurton,” he wrote. “Just thought I’d put that out there. I miss her so much. Figured a public declaration may put a smile on her face.”

I LOVE @HilarieBurton .Just thought I’d put that out there. I miss her so much. Figured a public declaration may put a smile on her face. She does EVERYTHING while I’m away doing what I do. I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without her. Period. Literally my best half. Xoxoxojd — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) April 12, 2019

The actor continued: “She does EVERYTHING while I’m away doing what I do. I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without her. Period. Literally my best half. Xoxoxojd [sic].”

His message seemed to do the trick: The Christmas Contract actress, 36, responded right back with a sweet message of her own.

“Daddy!” she captioned a selfie with daughter George, 1, along with three crying face emojis. “Hurry up and get home to us.”

Daddy! 😭😭😭Hurry up and get home to us. 💕💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/Wnp6n5AJPa — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) April 12, 2019

Two months prior, it was the One Tree Hill alum who was raving about the Critics’ Choice Award winner after he visited Astor Services for Children and Families, a non-profit organization that works to provide children with mental health and welfare services, in February.

“Love how these kids respond to @JDMorgan, the biggest kid of all,” Burton captioned a gallery of photos of Morgan playing with a group of children from the organization. “Xoxoxoxo.”

She also sported a T-shirt with her husband’s Walking Dead character of Negan in August. “Am I a dork for wearing a shirt with @jeffreydeanmorgan face on it?? Sorry, not sorry!” the Naughty or Nice star wrote via Instagram.

The twosome revealed that they had welcomed George in March 2018. “Hey y’all … baby gal morgan is spectacular. We just respecting her wishes for laying low a bit longer,” the proud dad tweeted at the time.

The pair, who wed in 2014, also share son Augustus, 9.

