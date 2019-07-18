Can’t stay out of trouble. Courtland Keith Rogers, who was briefly married to Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans, was arrested for felony probation violation on Wednesday, July 17, in Leland, North Carolina.

Jail records reveal that he was being held on $10,000 bail at the Brunswick County Jail.

Though the details of his parole violation were not disclosed, TMZ reports that it seems to be related to his April 2018 arrest on drug charges.

Rogers, 33, was previously convicted of drug crimes in the state and was arrested last August for allegedly assaulting a woman.

Rogers married Teen Mom 2 alum Evans only two months after the couple began dating during the fall of 2012. They broke up a month after their December 2012 nuptials but reconciled briefly the following year — only to be arrested together for heroin possession and assault in April 2013. Their divorce was finalized in June 2014; they have no children together.

Evans, 27, has been fighting her own legal issues this year. The embattled reality star lost custody of two of her three children — Kaiser, 5 and Ensley, 2 — plus Maryssa, 11, the daughter of Evans’ current husband David Eason, in May after Eason shot and killed the family’s French bulldog, Nugget.

The reality star regained custody of her children on July 3, tweeting that she was “crying in tears of joy” over the family reunion. Her eldest son, Jace, 11, has lived with Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, for most of his life.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!