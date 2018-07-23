Jenelle Evans is a firm believer in standing by your man. The Teen Mom 2 star defended her husband, David Eason, after he slammed MTV for casting Bristol Palin on Teen Mom OG.

“And again, I will ALWAYS stand by my husband’s opinion,” Evans, 26, tweeted over the weekend. “#BestBelieve #StandUpForYourself.”

And again, I will ALWAYS stand by my husband’s opinion. #BestBelieve #StandUpForYourself 🙌🏻💞 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) July 21, 2018

Eason, 30, made headlines on Friday, July 20, for calling the network’s employees “hypocrites” for hiring Palin, 27, but cutting ties with him back in February after homophobic tweets he posted went viral. (MTV released a statement to Us Weekly at the time that read in part, “David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV.”)

“I know MTV is comprised of hypocrites but how do you fire me and hire Bristol Palin after all of her homophobic and racist remarks?” Eason’s Instagram message read. He added in his caption that he has “nothing against [Palin] personally” but “everything against MTV.”

He concluded: “Liberals at their best trying to confused, persuade and penalize.”

Evans and Eason tied the knot in September 2017 and share 17-month-old daughter Ensley. The reality TV personality also defended her husband after he was fired from the MTV series in February.

“David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on,” Evans told TMZ at the time. “David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and Davids close friends. … We are sorry for the comments that were made.” (Evans is also mom of sons Jace, 8, and Kaiser, 4, from previous relationships.)

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, July 19, that Palin was joining the cast of Teen Mom OG for season 8. The Dancing With the Stars alum has made headlines for multiple controversial comments over the years, including criticizing same-sex marriage and denying reports that she laughed when her son, Tripp, now 9, called his aunt a “f—t” on her former Lifetime series, Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp.

Palin also shares daughters Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 14 months, with her husband, Dakota Meyer. A source exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, July 21, that she is set to earn $250,000 for her first season on Teen Mom OG with an option for a second and third year.

The insider noted: “She could be making $350,000 in three years.”

