Ryan Edwards isn’t the only one slamming MTV! Former Teen Mom 2 cast member David Eason, who is married to star Jenelle Evans, called out the network on Friday, July 20, for casting Bristol Palin on Teen Mom OG.

Eason, 30, who was fired from the show in February after homophobic tweets he posted went viral, took to Instagram Friday with a post expressing his disdain for the network’s latest addition. “I know MTV is comprised of hypocrites but how do you fire me and hire Bristol Palin after all of her homophobic and racist remarks?” he wrote.

He noted in his caption that while he has nothing against Palin personally, he has “everything against MTV, which he called “liberals trying to confuse, persuade, and penalize.”

MTV released a statement to Us Weekly in February after cutting ties with Eason. “David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” a network spokesperson said. With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Palin confirmed she would be joining the cast of Teen Mom OG on Friday, July 20. A source revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that the 27-year-old would be raking in $250,000 for the show, with options to extend her contract for a second and third year an additional $50,000 for each option exercised. “She could be making $350,000 in three years,” the insider shared.

Palin has been involved in multiple controversies involving homophobia and racism over the years. In 2012, she critiqued former President Barack Obama’s public position on same-sex marriage, writing in a blog post, “Sometimes dads should lead their family in the right ways of thinking. In this case, it would’ve been nice if the President would’ve been an actual leader and helped shape their thoughts instead of merely reflecting what many teenagers think after one too many episodes of Glee.”

That same year, Palin penned a blog post refuting reports that she laughed when her son Tripp, now 9, called his aunt a “f—-t” on an episode of her Lifetime reality series, Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp.

“This is not true,” Palin wrote at the time. “Let me be clear. I’m not proud of what he did say. Sadly, he used a different ‘f word.’”

Meanwhile, Edwards, 30, also had some choice words for MTV after announcing on Friday that he and his pregnant wife, Mackenzie Standifer, would be leaving the show. Standifer claimed to E! News that MTV did not “want to show Ryan as a recovering addict.”

The 21-year-old also alleged that the network wanted to sign a contract with the couple’s child. “They did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it,” she told the publication.

“Don’t take everything you see on MTV as factual truth,” Edwards, who is Maci Bookout‘s ex, later wrote on Instagram. “They don’t want to show me or Mack in a happy light or that I am active in my recovery. I AM,” he declared. “They want me to look angry, passive aggressive and uncaring regarding things that mean the most to me. I’m done taking their s–t and letting the world believe this by standing up for myself. You’re believing a lie. And soon … very very soon, you WILL see the TRUTH behind the LIAR.”

MTV has yet to respond to Eason or Edwards’ statements.

