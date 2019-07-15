Putting the past behind her. After regaining custody of her three children, Jenelle Evans is keen on moving forward — despite the criticism she received from E! News host Morgan Stewart about the dog killing controversy surrounding the Teen Mom OG star.

Evans, 27, was granted custody of daughter Ensley, 2, and sons Kaiser, 5, and Jace, 9, again on July 3 after her husband David Eason reportedly shot their French bulldog on May 1. He claimed to have taken action because the pet was nipping at Ensley’s face.

Things grew more complicated for Evans and Eason when the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina claimed the dog incident was a publicity stunt, which Evans later denied.

Stewart addressed the scandal with her Nightly Pop cohosts Nina Parker and Hunter March during the show’s Sunday, July 14, episode. The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum, 31, referred to Evans and Eason as “psychos” and asked: “If people are getting arrested for licking ice cream, how the f—k is this piece of trash not in jail? It’s craziness.” Stewart also claimed that she wanted “to shoot both of them for even alleging that.”

Despite Stewart’s remarks, a source exclusively shared with Us Weekly that the Teen Mom alum is fixated on boxing out the negativity.

“She got two new dogs. Morgan [Stewart] saying she wants to kill Jenelle and David is very disrespectful. This should be it for now,” the insider tells Us. “They are going to focus on the positive and don’t want the negative in her life with her kids back. She’s trying to do the best she can to get her life together.”

Stewart’s comments did receive an official response from Evans. She first took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 15, and wrote: “This chick went on #ENews and really said she wants to shoot me and David.” She later added on Twitter: “Wowwww… @enews just had their host claim she wants to shoot me and my husband.”

After regaining custody of her children, Evans told Us Weekly on July 3 that she was “ecstatic” about the decision. The reality star also revealed that she was “excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

