



Over it. Jenelle Evans announced that she is taking a hiatus from Twitter after regaining custody of her children and weathering husband David Eason’s scandal.

“Bye Twitter, everyone hates me,” the reality star, 27, tweeted on Friday, August 9. “Depression sucks and you’ve got what you wanted. Hope you’re happy. Just keep writing about me, but I’m out.”

Bye Twitter, everyone hates me. Depression sucks and you’ve got what you wanted. Hope you’re happy. Just keep writing about me, but I’m out. ✌🏼 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) August 10, 2019

Evans came under fire in May when Eason, 31, admitted to killing her French bulldog, Nugget. The couple temporarily lost custody of their children as a result. She shares 10-year-old son Jace with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, 5-year-old son Kaiser with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith and 2-year-old daughter Ensley with the pipe welder, while he is also the father of daughter Maryssa, 12, from a previous relationship.

The Teen Mom 2 alum had her custody reinstated in July. “I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

Evans later backtracked that Eason shot her dog. According to a July media release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, she claimed she didn’t “know if she was shot or killed or not.’” The TV personality then alleged that she filed an animal cruelty report for publicity because she “did not know where her dog was.”

The Read Between the Lines author defended her marriage on July 23, posting a selfie of her and Eason cuddled up in a car. She captioned the Instagram Story, “#strongerthanever.”

Though the duo, who tied the knot in September 2017, appear to be on better terms, Evans clarified earlier this month whether they plan to expand their family. “Do you and David want to have anymore [sic] babies?” a fan asked on her Instagram Story, to which she replied: “Nope, we are good with what we have. Lol.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!