“Nope, we are good with what we have lol,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 27, wrote on her Thursday, August 1, Instagram Story, when asked whether she and the pipe welder, 31, have plans to expand their family.

The former reality stars welcomed their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, in 2017. Evans also shares Kaiser, 5, with her ex Nathan Griffith, and her mom, Barbara Evans, has custody of her son Jace, 9, with Andrew Lewis. As for Eason, he has an 11-year-old daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship.

The couple lost custody of their little ones in May after Eason admitted to shooting and killing their family dog Nugget. After multiple court dates and “quiet” Instagram uploads of their empty North Carolina home, they regained custody in July.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids,” the MTV personality told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

She went on to tell Champion Daily that same week: “Jace will remain with my mom, normal schedule every other weekend visits and two-week visits on school breaks. … [I’m] planning on getting full custody.”

The former 16 & Pregnant star then walked back on her initial claims that Eason had killed Nugget, saying she had “no idea” what happened to the dog. “You would have to ask David that,” she told TMZ last month. “I still have not asked David to this day.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, will not appear on the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG. MTV cut ties with Evans in May, more than a year after cutting Eason from the show after his homophobic tweets surfaced.

