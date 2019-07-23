Jenelle Evans Cuddles Up to David Eason After Drama: ‘Stronger Than Ever’

Back on solid ground? Jenelle Evans snuggled with husband David Eason for a Boomerang video she posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 23, telling followers that the two of them are “#strongerthanever.”

The couple, who have been married since 2017, have weathered ups and downs since April, when Eason admitted to killing Jenelle’s dog, Nugget, claiming that the dog bit their daughter, Ensley, 2.

“We were on bad terms for almost a week,” Jenelle revealed during an Instagram Q&A earlier this month. “Didn’t talk much. He knows how upset it made me. Now that we are getting over this incident, our relationship has got a lot stronger. David has completed anger management as well.”

In the wake of the incident, Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 and lost custody of her children. On July 3, she regained custody of both Ensley and Kaiser, her 5-year-old son with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. Jace, her 9-year-old son with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, is still living with Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans.

Jenelle, who reported that Eason killed Nugget on May 1, later told investigators that she did not know if the dog “was shot or killed or not,” and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina then closed the case.

“I have no idea [what happened to Nugget],” the reality star told TMZ Live on July 12. “You would have to ask David that. I still have not asked David to this day. … The dog isn’t here. I don’t know what happened, and she hasn’t been around since.”

She added: “I’m not exploiting my husband, and if you wanna talk to him about it, you can.”

The couple isn’t totally in the clear, however. In addition to Jenelle’s ongoing struggles with her mother over Jace, she might soon be battling with Griffith over Kaiser.

“Before CPS got involved, I [had] already started a custody battle with her to get primary custody over Kaiser,” Griffith, 31, told TMZ Live on July 9. “And me and my lawyer are going to, of course, approach that accordingly. We’re still going to fight for primary custody.”

