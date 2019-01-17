Finally clearing the air? Jenna Cooper shared a cryptic message about her love life that may have been subtle a nod to her split from her ex-fiancé, Jordan Kimball.

Cooper, 29, and Kimball, 27, got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise season 5 in the summer of 2018, but called it quits in September after text messages surfaced allegedly showing the social media manager flirting with another man. Cooper’s lawyer later accused the Miami-based model of fabricating the messages, which he has vehemently denied. The Bachelor alum then had her phone forensically analyzed in October to prove she did not send the inappropriate messages to another man while she was engaged to Kimball.

The businesswoman has shied away from speaking out about the infidelity scandal, but she seemed to address it in an Instagram post on Thursday, January 17.

Cooper compared herself to a Greek goddess who “emerges from the depths of the ocean where she has been hidden away to train for her destiny” and “protect the entire country as impending doom strikes.”

The ABC personality wrote that she “has studied the innate flaws of human nature and discovered that money is their idol.” She added: “Her first plan of action is to lure unsuspecting sugar daddies to her cave where she will surround them with a fire revealing their deepest fears and forcing them to relive every moment as the victims they have preyed upon. She will remove every inch of their wealth along with their narcissistic tendencies and send them back as a new man. One who values relationships, honesty and equality.”

Cooper ended her message with an eerie note, encouraging her followers to “lock your doors, avoid eye contact and stay safe out there. 2019 is going to be a year of clean up, people. Stay tuned!”

Kimball, meanwhile, opened up about his breakup from Cooper in September 2018, writing via Instagram, “Fumbling emotions and being understanding is not easy. I’ll be taking time to pursue my inner peace and she will always have me to talk to.”

The Bachelorette alum updated fans on his love life in December, revealing that he had joined Match.com because “dating organically” is “really tough in these single streets.”

