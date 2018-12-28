Giving love another chance. Bachelor Nation’s Jordan Kimball has signed up for a dating app following his dramatic split from fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Jenna Cooper.

“Hey what’s up guys,” Kimball, 26, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, December 27. “many of you know that I’ve had success on dating apps (100% match rate) but it’s gotten me nowhere on my journey for love.”

The model famously bragged about having more than 4,000 matches on Tinder while he competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart on The Bachelorette, and also claimed that he had a 100 percent swipe-to-match rate on the app.

“I was giving it a shot with dating organically and it’s really tough in these single streets,” he continued Thursday’s post. “So I’ve made a dating profile on @match and having better discussion so thank you, next. #WeBelieveInLove #ReadyToFall.”

Kimball added on his Instagram story, “I’m headed into 2019 full steam ahead. I’ve got a heart full of hope to find my true one on Match. I’m going to download the app today; here we go.”

The former Bachelorette contestant got engaged to Cooper, 29, during the season 5 finale of Bachelor in Paradise earlier this year. A day after the episode aired in September, text messages that allegedly showed the social media manager cheating with an unidentified man leaked, and Kimball subsequently announced their split.

“Fumbling emotions and being understanding is not easy,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’ll be taking time to pursue my inner peace and she will always have me to talk to, if you’ve reached out to me, allow me time. Thank you to those that have.”

Cooper’s lawyer later accused Kimball of fabricating the texts that seemingly exposed her infidelity, but Kimball promised he “100 percent did not fabricate those text messages.”

The reality star told Us Weekly exclusively in October that he was giving online dating a break. “Just to take it back to The Bachelorette, I had over 4,000 matches on Tinder, so you know I’ve always had a way with women,” he said at the time. “[But now] I have no dating apps downloaded. I think I’m going to do this organically and if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.”

