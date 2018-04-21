Jenna Dewan Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan stepped out for her first public appearance since announcing her split from husband Channing Tatum. The actress attended the St. Jude Hope & Heritage Gala on Friday, April 20, where she was being honored as the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Humanitarian of the Year.

The World of Dance host, 37, was not wearing her wedding ring as she walked the red carpet at the event wearing a stunning black gown with floral designs. She was being honored for her contributions to the research hospital and for promoting their work through their St. Jude Thanks and Giving and Mother’s Day campaigns and for visiting the hospital and spending time with St. Jude’s patients and their families.

Dewan, who brought her father Darryll Dewan as her date, thanked the children’s hospital on Instagram. “Thank you @stjude for this incredible honor! I am so proud of everything you do and continue to do for children❤🙏🏻,” she captioned a pic of herself holding the award on Friday.

Her attendance at the event comes a little over two weeks after the couple announced they were ending their relationship after nearly nine years of marriage. Dewan has since removed Tatum’s last name from her social media pages. Her handles were always @jennadewan but her name was listed as “Jenna Dewan Tatum” until she changed them on Thursday, April 19.

Meanwhile, the actor, 37, stepped out on Thursday without his wedding ring for the first time at London’s Heathrow airport and a source exclusive told Us that the Magic Mike star “definitely misses Jenna,” after their separation.

The couple — who met in 2006 on the set of their movie Step Up and share daughter Everly, 4 — announced they had “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple” with a joint Instagram statement on April 2. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the pair wrote. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

A source told Us that there had been no bad blood between the former couple. “Things had turned more into a friendship between Jenna and Channing,” the source said at the time. “There wasn’t any crazy drama or fighting. They were constantly traveling for work and it turned out that they were better apart and not together romantically anymore.”

