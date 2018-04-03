Sweating out the heartbreak. Jenna Dewan Tatum was spotted leaving SoulCycle in West Hollywood on Tuesday, April 3, one day after she and husband Channing Tatum announced their split.

The World of Dance host, 37, kept it casual in black exercise gear and shades as she left the workout class. She seemed calm and relaxed despite having just announced her separation from her husband of nine years.

Jenna and Channing, who fell in love while filming their 2006 dance flick Step Up, revealed in a joint statement on Monday, April 2, that they “have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple” after a “magical journey together.”

The pair were last spotted together wearing their wedding rings at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 24, which they attended with their 4-year-old daughter, Everly.

The Witches of East End alum hinted that there was trouble in paradise while speaking to Health magazine in February. “When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one’s perfect,” she explained. “I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we’ve really grown together.”

Added the professional dancer: “I think a couple needs to be conscious and to want to do the work and be willing to look at the parts of you that need work. Both of us have been pretty aware and willing to do that. We’ve always had the same values, but we’re not perfect! Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don’t really like each other.”

The Take the Lead star also opened up about her marriage in a September 2017 interview with Us, calling it “a constant balancing act.”

“I think we just care about the same things other than what our job and career is and that keeps a sense of groudedness and I believe in the divinity of life and I believe in the flow and as long a you’re aligning in that way, it works,” she said at the time.

