Jenna Elfman doesn’t have time for anyone’s negativity when it comes to Scientology, she exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

The Fear the Walking Dead star, 48, credits the religion with helping her “stay grounded” over the past 30 years — and won’t stand for skepticism about the unique points of view promoted by the Church of Scientology.

“The controversy is boring,” Elfman says while speaking to Us at the NASCAR Auto Club 400 race in Fontana, California. “It’s nothing to me. I know what I know, and how much it helps me.”

Through the years, stars have flocked to this particular religion and its Celebrity Centres, which cater to “artists, politicians, leaders of industry, sports figures and anyone with the power and vision to create a better world,” according to the church’s website. Tom Cruise, Elisabeth Moss and John Travolta are just a few of the many celebrities who find sanctuary in the beliefs that are brought forward by Scientology.

While Moss, 37, doesn’t often speak about the impact the religion has on her life, she previously expressed concern over a “long list” of the church’s stances that are “grossly misunderstood by the media” in a 2012 interview with The Advocate.

Other stars have been famously vocal against Scientology, including Leah Remini, who chose to leave the organization in 2013. The 49-year-old actress released an Emmy-winning docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, about her experience in the religious sect in 2016, but admitted three years later that she wasn’t sure the show was helpful in her “recovery.”

“Most people, when they get out of an abusive relationship, hopefully start doing the work to heal. I just haven’t been able to do that. It’s opened up a can of worms for me,” she told the Hollywood Reporter in August 2019. “I didn’t know, as a parishioner, that these things were going on. Obviously I understood the policies of Scientology, because we all read the same things, but you don’t truly understand what’s going on.”

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone