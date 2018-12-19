Jenni “JWoww” Farley is having legal trouble with an ex other than Roger Mathews. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star’s former boyfriend Thomas Lippolis was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from her.

“On December 17, 2018, Jenni L. Farley reported to the Toms River Police Department that an ex-boyfriend, Thomas Lippolis, had attempted to extort $25,000 from her in exchange for not divulging secrets to the media about Farley,” the Toms River Police Department announced on Facebook on Wednesday, December 19. “This information had been given to Farley through her publicist who had initially received a phone call from Lippolis demanding the money. Farley and Lippolis had dated for close to a year approximately 10 years ago.”

The statement continued: “On December 19, 2018, Toms River Detectives Tom Grosse and Jon Turner initiated an investigation into these allegations. On December 19, 2018, Detective Grosse arrested Lippolis and subsequently charged him with 3rd Degree Extortion.”

The reality star, 32, reacted to her ex’s arrest in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “I would like to applaud the Toms River Police and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office for their professionalism, expedited response time and unwavering attention to detail that resulted in an immediate arrest after I was the target of a serious crime,” Farley told the outlet on Wednesday. “I feel fortunate to have the support of law enforcement of this caliber by my side, which has thankfully kept me and my children safe from those who have sought to victimize me.”

She added: “While I am unable to comment any further in light of the ongoing investigation, I offer to you that I will share more once this matter is concluded, but in the meantime ask that you please respect the private nature of these legal matters so that the authorities may properly conduct their business operations.”

Lippolis’ arrest comes amid growing legal matters with Farley’s estranged husband. The Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alums, who share daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2, were involved in an altercation at their home on Friday, December 14, which resulted in a temporary restraining order against the 43-year-old truck driver.

Mathews claimed in a 911 call obtained by Radar Online on Wednesday that the TV personality “can’t control her emotions.” He also told a dispatcher, “She’s going to wait until I leave and call the police and make up some crazy story. This is her m.o. and I’m just ensuring that she cannot do that.”

Farley filed for divorce in September after three years of marriage.

