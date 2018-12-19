Getting ugly. Roger Mathews shared a slew of allegations against his estranged wife, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, in a newly released 911 call.

Radar Online was the first to obtain the audio recording on Wednesday, December 19. The minute-and-a-half clip begins with an Ocean County dispatcher explaining Mathews’ side of the story to an operator at Tom’s River Police Department in New Jersey. “[He] and his wife are getting divorced and they’re in the middle of getting divorced,” the employee explains. “She’s making up all kinds of stuff. She’s threatening to throw him out and call the cops.”

Mathews, 43, can be heard talking to the pair’s children, daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2, in the background. At one point, he says, “Mommy can’t control her emotions.”

The dispatcher then asks the truck driver to step outside the house and asks if there are weapons inside: “There is but nobody is doing any weapons. … [They’re] all registered firearms to me.” He also insists “it’s not on that level” when pressed about whether the altercation has turned physical.

Mathews goes on to slam the 32-year-old Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, who filed for divorce in September after three years of marriage. “She’s going to wait until I leave and call the police and make up some crazy story,” he says. “This is her m.o. and I’m just ensuring that she cannot do that.”

In the police report obtained by Radar Online, Farley claims she “feels harassed” by her estranged husband, who allegedly threatened to post unflattering videos of the reality star online. The documents also say Farley “became irate and began screaming and slamming her bedroom door” during the argument.

The 911 call stems from an incident at the estranged couple’s house on Friday, December 14. “Jenni became completely, uncontrollably emotional like she always does and said she was calling the police. And I said, ‘For what? What did I do?’ I said, ‘I’ll call the police myself,’” he alleged in a series of Instagram videos at the time. “So I called the police because I knew she would make some sort of false police report, which is typically Jenni. The last two exes can [attest] to that. I got woken up about 2 o’clock in the morning … by two officers who said she contacted a judge and filed a restraining order.”

Farley’s costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi posted a security video on Instagram on Friday of the MTV star discussing the matter with police. “I don’t want to do that to him. He should be allowed to see them,” she said in the clip. “He’s not a bad dad.”

A source revealed the Worst Cooks in America alum’s state of mind amid the drama. “Jenni’s stance has been the same the whole time — she just wants what is best for their kids,” the insider told Us earlier this month. “From the day [their split] became public, Jenni has not commented about it. She wants her kids to be OK and she doesn’t want her kids to go on social media someday and see that their parents are fighting.”

Another source told Us that “Jenni would never take her kids from Roger.”

