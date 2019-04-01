While some fans were just excited to see Kelly Taylor and Donna Martin together again, other social media users accused Jennie Garth of having too much plastic surgery in a new photo of her and her Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Tori Spelling.

“Working with my favorite partner in crime!” Garth, 46, captioned the snap of herself and Spelling, 45, on Monday, April 1. “Thank you @castrofashion @castrofashion_kids #israel We ❤️Israel @90210onfox @torispelling.”

After the former What I Like About You star shared the photo of the pair in Israel on Monday, users flooded the comments section with remarks about Garth’s looks.

“Oh Jennie! You are beautiful & don’t need all that Botox! Sadly you are unrecognizable here!” one user wrote. Garth then quipped: “thank you?”

After a second troll wrote that the actress “seems so fake,” Garth clapped back, “Nope, I’m human.”

“Omg what happened to your faces?” a third person wrote, to which the Dancing With the Stars alum jokingly replied, “ha you’re amazing.”

The user then backtracked, writing, “@jenniegarth didn’t mean to offend u… i just can’t believe how fast time files…anyway all the best.”

Garth and Spelling were two of the only original Beverly Hills, 90210 cast members to star on the drama for all ten seasons from 1990 to 2000. The two women are set to join Jason Priestly, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris for a quasi-revival of the series, airing on FOX this summer.

This is not the first time Garth has fired back at social media users via Instagram in recent months. After the death of her former 90210 costar Luke Perry, the Deep Thoughts From a Hollywood Blonde author blasted fans who called her out for not posting a photo tribute to the late actor. (Perry died on March 4 days after he suffered a massive stroke.)

“Hey everyone … I chose to post a pic of my girls today. Because they are my life. Because today is a day to celebrate all women,” she wrote in the comments section of a photo of her three daughters on March 8 (a.k.a International Women’s Day). “It took a lot for me to want to celebrate anything. I thought about it and I know that’s the way my dear friend would have wanted it.”

She added: “[Luke’s] kids were his life. And anyone who knew him knows that and knows he didn’t give a f*#k about social media. So please don’t assume or judge or make rude comments. That’s really uncool. Sincerely, Jennie.”

