Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tried to save their marriage before going their separate ways.

“Jen and Justin had been in marriage counseling,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “In fact, they had been in couples counseling long before they married. They tried to work through issues relating to their very different lifestyles, communication and, of course, the New York City vs. Los Angeles living arrangement.”

Though the Friends alum, 49, went into the therapy sessions with high hopes, she and the Mulholland Drive actor, 46, ultimately couldn’t move past their differences.

“The counseling has been a huge factor in how Jen is dealing with the breakup. She feels that she truly gave it her best effort,” the insider says. “There isn’t anger, but rather a deep sadness from Jen that the marriage is ending. It just came down to the realization that the issues were never going to change. Jen is at peace with it.”

As previously reported, Aniston and Theroux announced on Thursday, February 15, that they came to a mutual decision at the end of 2017 to split after two years of marriage. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” they said in a joint statement to Us, adding that they “are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Multiple sources later told Us exclusively that distance played a role in the breakup, with one insider saying that the Leftovers alum “had reservations” about walking down the aisle. “Justin was absolutely head over heels in love with Jen — and probably always will be — but marriage was never important to him,” the source explained. “Marriage was always just a piece of paper to Justin, and he didn’t need it. … [But] he didn’t want to lose her, so they got married.”

With reporting by Jen Heger.

