That’s what friends are for! Courteney Cox caused quite a stir online when she got into character and posted a video in front of the Friends apartment. But if it was not for her former costar and real-life best friend, Jennifer Aniston, the clip may have never seen the light of day.

“So last night [when] I posted it I was actually at Jennifer’s house. And she’s like, ‘Post that now, then. Let’s just see what happens,’” Cox, 54, told Busy Tonight host Busy Philipps on Thursday, March 21. “And I’m thinking to myself, ‘Oh, this would probably be better if I posted between 9 and 12 because that’s where my fans are. And I didn’t — I posted it late at night. And it still worked!”

As for the inspiration behind making the video in the first place? It all came after the Mothers and Daughters actress had dinner in New York City. She explained, “I was having dinner and someone said, ‘You know the Friends building is just about two blocks over?’ And I’m so dumb. I was like, ‘The Friends building? What does that even mean?’ … I didn’t remember the interstitial shot from outside. … So, I was, like, there and people were actually taking pictures outside of it.”

Cox uploaded a video in front of the iconic building at corner of Grove Street and Bedford Street in NYC, which was used as the exterior of her character’s apartment on the ‘90s sitcom, on Wednesday, March 20. “Goodnight, guys. I’m going home,” she said as she waved to the camera and walked toward the apartment. The clip ended with the Friends transition music playing as the screen faded to black.

The Dirt alum captioned the video: “The One Where My Rent Went Up $12,000,” referencing the episode titles of the NBC comedy.

Philipps, 39, who acted alongside Cox in Cougar Town, was thrilled to see the parody. She commented, “Holy s–t,” and added three hearts and two crying face emojis. The post has since garnered over 1.7 million views and nearly 500,000 likes.

Aniston, 50, and Cox starred as Rachel Green and Monica Gellar, respectively, on Friends for the series’ entire run from 1994 to 2004. While there have been talks of a reboot for many years, the Alabama native is not sure reviving the sitcom is the best decision.

“I don’t know that there’s a way to do redo it,” Cox revealed in October 2018. “It’s not like the other shows that have done reboots and are doing so well. I just don’t see it happening even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting, having a great time — but I just don’t see it happening.”

While there may not be a revival in the near future, Cox has been providing fans hilarious Friends-inspired content since she joined Instagram in January. Her first post featured costar Lisa Kudrow and comedian Ellen DeGeneres sitting in a reproduced version of Central Perk, the coffee shop from Friends.

“Hello Instagram,” she wrote alongside the pic. “I’m here with a little help from my friends.”

Earlier this month, Cox recreated the hilarious “Pivot” scene from the show on her Instagram account. “Pivot!” the actress yelled multiple times, as two men maneuvered a table through her hallway. “That’s good pivoting.”

