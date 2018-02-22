Jennifer Aniston will always have love for Brad Pitt, but don’t expect them to reignite their relationship after her recent breakup with Justin Theroux.

“Jen wouldn’t consider being with Brad in a romantic way,” an Aniston pal says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “But there is always a spot in her heart for him.”

The Friends alum, 49, and the Oscar winner, 54, began dating in 1998 and tied the knot in Malibu in 2000. They called it quits in 2005 amid widespread rumors that he had been unfaithful with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie, whom he began dating soon after his split from Aniston. (Pitt and Jolie, 42, wed in 2014 and separated in 2016.)

“Brad is sad to hear about Jen’s divorce. He only wishes the best for her,” a Pitt source tells Us. “However, Brad hasn’t reached out to Jen, and has no plans to do so at this point.”

As previously reported, Aniston and Theroux, 46, announced on February 15 that they had separated at the end of 2017 after two years of marriage. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the former couple said in a statement to Us, adding that they “are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Us later exclusively revealed that the Leftovers alum stumbled upon love notes two years ago that Aniston had saved from her marriage to Pitt. “Jen assured him they weren’t a big deal, but Justin wasn’t thrilled,” a source told Us. “Justin had moments of insecurity like that.”

