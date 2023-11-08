Jennifer Garner showed off her moves during an impromptu rehearsal with the New York City Ballet.

Garner, 51, took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 7, to share her dancing skills with her followers. In the hilarious clip, she attempted to stretch beside the company’s principal dancer Unity Phelan. Phelan, 28, smiled and gracefully danced while holding a barre. Garner, meanwhile, grunted while lifting her leg, then grimaced while trying to lean toward her leg and stretch.

Garner then stiffly moved her leg in the air before swinging it back to the barre and bending toward the ground. “It’s good,” she joked while stretching. She and Phelan then cracked up and let go of the barre.

“She’s still got it, folks! 👵🏻😂 #TutuTuesday,” Garner captioned the post. “(We ♥️ @unityphelan and @nycballet).”

Fans were quick to laugh with Garner in her comments section.

“Your boot grab and lift is especially graceful 😂 love it,” one wrote. Another praised Garner for stretching in denim pants, writing, “The fact that you can do that, in jeans no less, [is] pretty impressive.” A third social media user added, “Hilarious!”

Related: See Jennifer Garner Through the Years Jennifer Garner became a household name thanks to her starring role on Alias. In the two decades since, she’s played a variety of unforgettable parts in beloved projects. Even in the early days of her career, Garner had a big vision for what Alias could become. “I hope this show is included with all of […]

This isn’t the first time Garner has shown her love for dance. Last month, she reflected on a difficult experience that dancing — and Reese Witherspoon — helped her get through.

“I think back to going through a very public, very hard moment in my life,” Garner shared at a panel discussion during Hello Sunshine’s inaugural Shine Away Event. “[Reese] was right there, and the way I needed to get through it was dance cardio. And I danced cardio’d so hard, we broke her foot, but she kept going!”

Garner continued, gushing that she and Witherspoon, 47, danced multiple times while on a getaway together. “We worked out at 7 on vacation, we’re going to work out again at 2,” Garner said.

One of Garner’s most iconic dancing moments came in the 2004 movie 13 Going on 30. In the film, her character, Jenna — a teenager who wakes up in an adult’s body — showed off her moves to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Garner famously shimmied, twirled and recreated more moves from Jackson’s original 1983 music video.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: ‘13 Going on 30’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Thirty, flirty and thriving! Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo have remained firmly in the spotlight since starring in the 2004 romantic comedy 13 Going on 30, but even the most diehard fans might need an update on other members of the cast. The Alias alum played Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who traveled to the […]

Garner later revisited the choreography in March 2021 when she danced with a child actor from her movie Yes Day. In the clip, she showed the little girl the moves while singing the lyrics to the song.

“Victoria was an awesome photo double for ‘Ellie’ on YES DAY,” Garner captioned the post. “She had one big ask of me: For everyone to see us dance Thriller together. Does this work for you, cutie-patootie?”