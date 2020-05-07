Jennifer Garner Pens Sweet Note to Meghan and Harry for Reading Video

Showing her gratitude. Jennifer Garner penned a heartfelt message to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after they shared their special storytime with their 12-month-old son, Archie, as part of the #SaveWithStories initiative.

“Thank you for sharing your gorgeous son with the world and allowing us to join you in celebrating his first birthday,” the former Alias star, 48, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 6. “We are humbled and grateful that you chose @savewithstories to mark this special day and in so doing — have raised the visibility of @savethechildren’s work in the U.S. and U.K. and have helped feed and educate children in desperate need of both.”

Harry filmed Meghan reading Duck! Rabbit! by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld to Archie, who was shown sitting in his mother’s lap. The adorable moment was released on their son’s 1st birthday on Wednesday. “More than anything — watching you lovingly talk through the pictures while your clever Archie turns the pages — lifts all of us up and reminds us that what may seem like a duck just might turn out to be a rabbit,” Garner continued.

The Golden Globe nominee concluded her sweet message by thanking the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex “for this joyful and meaningful shift in perspective.”

Garner teamed up with Amy Adams on March 16 to launch #SaveWithStories. The initiative aims to provide books and food for children amid the pandemic.

On Instagram, #SaveWithStories has recruited A-listers including Mindy Kaling, Margot Robbie and Jimmy Fallon to help entertain children cooped up inside their homes during quarantine with stories.

“It was just born of a small idea to read stories to kids and to create some positivity,” Adams, 45, told Deadline on April 2. “I thought, ‘Well, what if I could find somebody to partner with that would help turn this into a way to help children in need?’ That is where Jennifer comes in. I reached out to Jennifer, and she has really run with this idea and been able to create some beautiful partnership.”

#SaveWithStories also aims to increase donations for Save the Children and Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry. Just weeks after launching on March 16, Garner confirmed to Deadline that they have “raised about $1.7 million in cash so far, and that’s from 25,000 different donors.”