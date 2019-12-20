



Kill them with kindness! Jennifer Garner had the best reaction to a troll who claimed she doesn’t appear in films anymore despite being considered a major movie star.

The Instagram user left the jab beneath a recent throwback post the Alias alum shared from her December 2018 trip to the American Ballet Theatre. In the hilarious video, she is shown working behind-the-scenes ahead of the company’s performance of The Nutcracker.

“For an instant jolt of 🎄🎅🏻🌟 — there is still time to hunt down your local Nutcracker! (Hey Southern California — @abtofficial has 7 shows left at the @segerstromarts 🤗🤶🏻) #RepostingMyself #NumberOneFan #TutuTuesday,” she wrote on Tuesday, December 17.

Instead of spreading some holiday cheer, the troll chose to diss the actress’ career, writing, “What do you call a movie star who makes no movies?”

In response, Garner joked: “A mom! 😂😂😂.”

Garner’s 2019 roles consist of voice acting, which can be seen in the animated film Wonder Park and the Netflix children’s show Llama Llama. Last year, she starred on the now-canceled HBO series, Camping, and appeared in major studio films Peppermint and Love, Simon.

In the new year, Garner — who shares daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — is slated to star in the film’s Yes Day and Fantasy Camp and the drama series, My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, according to her IMDb page.

Acting isn’t Garner’s only job, however. In 2017, the 13 Going on 30 actress became a cofounder of Once Upon a Farm. The company, which launched in 2015, makes organic, cold-pressed baby food.

According to a 2018 report from TechCrunch, Garner coming on board has boosted business. “I am proud of the innovative business that we have built,” she said in a statement, per TechCrunch. “It is incredibly exciting to see so many families embracing our products.”

Garner previously opened up to InStyle about taking time off from her acting career to focus on being a mother.

“When you’re one of the ‘hot girls’ of the moment, you’re making choices that define you,” she told the magazine for its 25th-anniversary issue in August. “I was defined first by choosing to go on hiatus, and then I was very quickly defined by pregnancies and babies. Now, my choices are defined by different things.”